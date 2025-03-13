Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 08:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Market Holiday: Is BSE, NSE open or closed on Holi 2025, March 14?

Indian Stock Market News: Indian stock market hours are from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday to Friday. A pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Indian Stock Market News: Indian benchmark indices – Nifty50 and Sensex – will remain closed on March 14, 2025, in observance of Holi festival.
 
The trading in other segments including equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) will remain closed for the day. Additionally, there will also be no trading in the currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments.
 
Holi, also called the ‘festival of colors,’ is a Hindu celebration that marks the arrival of spring, the end of winter, and the start of a new season. People celebrate by throwing coloured powders and water, dancing, singing, and enjoying festivities together. Moreover, Holi is a joyful occasion that represents new beginnings, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.  ALSO READ: Stock Market News Updates Today LIVE
 
 
Previous session highlights
 
Benchmark equity indices ended the day with modest losses on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, primarily due to major selling pressure in IT stocks. However, strong gains in private banking shares helped mitigate the overall losses.

The BSE Sensex opened about 170 points higher at 74,270 and quickly rose to a high of 74,392. However, the index reversed course, slipping into the red and dropping to a low of 73,598—down 794 points from the day's peak. Ultimately, the Sensex closed with a slight loss of 73 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 74,030, marking its fourth consecutive day of decline.
 
The NSE Nifty 50 also saw a similar pattern, hitting a high of 22,577 before falling to a low of 22,330, a drop of 247 points during the day. It finished 27 points lower at 22,470.
 
Among the 30 Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank was the top performer, gaining nearly 5 per cent. Other notable gainers included Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC, HDFC Bank, and Sun Pharma, which rose in the range of 1-3 per cent.
 
On the downside, Infosys suffered a sharp decline, dropping over 4 per cent. Other stocks like Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, TCS, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Zomato, and SBI also closed lower, with losses ranging from 1-3 per cent.
 
In the broader market, both the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices ended the day with losses of around 0.5 per cent. The market breadth was generally negative, with nearly 2,500 stocks declining compared to around 1,500 advancing stocks on the BSE.
 
What are stock market trading hours?
 
Indian stock market hours are from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday to Friday. A pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
 
Upcoming holidays/2025 holiday calendar list
 
As per the 2025 holiday calendar issued by the NSE, the stock markets will remain closed for a total of 14 holidays throughout the year.
 
In addition to the closure of stock markets on Holi, March will witness one more holiday i.e. Id-Ul-Fitr on March 31 (Monday).
 
April holidays include Shri Mahavir Jayanti on April 10 (Thursday), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 (Monday), and Good Friday on April 18 (Friday).
 
Maharashtra Day, celebrated on May 1 (Thursday), marks the end of the first half of the year's market holidays.
 
In August, holidays will be observed on Independence Day (August 15, Friday) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday).
 
October will have several holidays, including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra on October 2 (Thursday), Diwali Laxmi Pujan on October 21 (Tuesday), and Diwali-Balipratipada on October 22 (Wednesday).
 
In November, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev will be observed on November 5 (Wednesday), and the year will wrap up with Christmas on December 25 (Thursday).

Topics : Trading Holidays share market Share price Indian equities S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Midcap smallcap Indian stock market trading hours stock market trading BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Trending Trends Market trends Public holidays Holiday holi celebrations

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

