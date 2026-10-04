'Nifty's mcap composition causes it to trail broader earnings growth'

Sunil: The monsoon is currently below normal. However, the positive aspect is that sowing is still around normal levels. The more important factor is the output of the winter crop. If we have a very dry or hot winter, agricultural production could be affected.

Vaibhav: There are several factors. First is the experience Abakkus has built on the alternatives side over the last eight to nine years, along with our Founder Sunil Singhania's experience of over three decades as an investment manager. The second is the effort we have put into communicating who we are, how we manage money and, importantly, how we manage risk. At the same time, we have been building relationships with distributors across the country.