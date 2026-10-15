Reliance Industries, BSE lead mutual fund buys in September, shows data

Reliance Industries emerged as the most-bought stock by mutual funds (MFs) in September, with fund managers investing nearly ₹6,000 crore in the stock ahead of the much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary, Jio Platforms.

BSE, which was included in the benchmark Nifty 50 index on September 30, attracted net MF investments of more than ₹5,500 crore. Buying was boosted by a block deal on the same day, in which MFs bought a bulk of the shares sold by Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Swiggy were the other stocks in the top five most-bought list, according to data from Prime Database.