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Reliance Industries, BSE lead mutual fund buys in September, shows data

Mutual funds invested nearly ₹6,000 crore in Reliance Industries in September, making it the most-bought stock, followed by BSE with inflows exceeding ₹5,500 crore.

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Reliance Industries was the most-bought stock by mutual funds in September, attracting nearly ₹6,000 crore in investments, followed by BSE with over ₹5,500 crore.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 10:45 PM IST
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Reliance Industries emerged as the most-bought stock by mutual funds (MFs) in September, with fund managers investing nearly ₹6,000 crore in the stock ahead of the much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary, Jio Platforms.
 
BSE, which was included in the benchmark Nifty 50 index on September 30, attracted net MF investments of more than ₹5,500 crore. Buying was boosted by a block deal on the same day, in which MFs bought a bulk of the shares sold by Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas.
 
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Swiggy were the other stocks in the top five most-bought list, according to data from Prime Database.
 
The National Stock Exchange also attracted investments of around ₹3,408 crore. This includes pre-IPO and anchor investments.
 
PB Fintech, which corrected sharply last month following the introduction of new regulatory norms, also featured among the 15 most-bought stocks, with MFs adding shares worth around ₹1,747 crore.
 
Meanwhile, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, and Tata Consultancy Services were the most-sold stocks.  
 
 
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Topics :Stock MarketReliance IndustriesMutual Fundsequity investments

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 10:45 PM IST

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