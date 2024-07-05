Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 450 points, Nifty below 24,200; HDFC down 3%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 450 points, Nifty below 24,200; HDFC down 3%

Stock Market LIVE on July 5: Indian benchmark indices retreated at open on Wednesday, with BSE Sensex slipping 461 points at 79,587 points, while the Nifty50 index fell 0.27 per cent to 24,236

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, stock market
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:24 AM

Broader markets :: SmallCap index holds gains in a weak session

9:22 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: HDFC Bank, M&M drag benchmarks

9:21 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty tests 24,200

9:20 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex drops 400 pts

9:09 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex falls over 250 pts

8:59 AM

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO opens today for bids; price, GMP, lot size here

8:42 AM

Renewables financier Ireda's high valuation may limit further stock upside

8:35 AM

Buzzing stocks, July 5: PNB, Zomato, Ircon, Ujjivan SFB, Delhivery, UCO Bk

8:22 AM

Stocks to Watch, July 5: HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Raymond, VST Ind, RBL Bank

8:10 AM

NSE urges market regulator Sebi to take a 'fresh view' on much-delayed IPO

7:50 AM

Bull spread on Tata Motors recommends Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

7:48 AM

Market outlook July 05: Nifty eyes 5th weekly gain; SME Nephro Care to list

7:44 AM

Brent crude at $87.21 per bbl

7:41 AM

Gift Nifty futures suggest flat start

7:39 AM

Asian markets mixed on Friday morning

7:30 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

9:26 AM

HDFC Bank falls over 3% on weak Q1 update

>> HDFC Bank's gross advances stood at Rs 24.87 trillion as on June 30, compared to Rs 25.08 trillion on March 31 — down 0.8 per cent sequentially. Advances grew 14.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), excluding the impact of the merger of erstwhile HDFC Ltd.

>> The deposit book as of June 30 was Rs 23.79 trillion, almost flat compared to the quarter ago period. Deposits grew 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y, excluding the impact of the merger.

9:24 AM

Broader markets :: SmallCap index holds gains in a weak session

9:23 AM

Sectoral trends :: Financial, Bank indices down 1%

9:22 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: HDFC Bank, M&M drag benchmarks

9:21 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty tests 24,200

9:20 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex drops 400 pts

9:11 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty below 24,250

9:09 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex falls over 250 pts

9:05 AM

Currency check :: Rupee opens at 83.46/$ vs Thursday’s close of 83.49/$

8:59 AM

Ganesh Green Bharat IPO opens today for bids; price, GMP, lot size here

Ganesh Green Bharat initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on Friday, July 5. The IPO aims to raise Rs 125.23 crores comprising entirely a fresh issue of around 6.59 million shares.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used for repaying outstanding borrowings, financing capital expenditures for installing additional plant and machinery at their factory, meeting working capital needs, and addressing general corporate purposes. Read more

8:42 AM

Renewables financier Ireda's high valuation may limit further stock upside

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency’s (Ireda’s) chairman and managing director Pradip Kumar Das has announced that the company has requested the government to allow it to carry out a follow-on public offer (FPO) as it will need further equity infusion to maintain the pace of growth.

The FPO would aim to raise between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore. Read more

 

8:35 AM

Buzzing stocks, July 5: PNB, Zomato, Ircon, Ujjivan SFB, Delhivery, UCO Bk

Ircon: Indian Railway Construction International (Ircon International) has been awarded a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for an order from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) worth Rs 751 crore. The project is won by a joint venture between Ircon, Paras Railtech Private, and PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB): Ujjivan SFB's June quarter deposits grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 32,500 crore, while gross loan book increased 19 per cent to Rs 30,091 crore. CASA ratio improved to 25.6 per cent from 24.6 per cent last year. Besides, its loan disbursements grew marginally to Rs 5,305 crore versus Rs 5,284 in the year-ago period.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The NBFC's disbursements rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,400 crore in Q1FY25 with assets under management rising 52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 26,970 crore.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank reported an increase of 13 per cent over the year-ago period in total deposits at Rs 2.77 trillion. Net advances, on the other hand, were up 17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.94 trillion. IDBI Bank's CASA deposits at the end of Q1FY25 stood at Rs 1.34 trillion, up up 5 per cent Y-o-Y. Read more

8:22 AM

Stocks to Watch, July 5: HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Raymond, VST Ind, RBL Bank

Stocks to Watch on Friday, July 5, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices may consolidate on Friday amid lack of market moving triggers. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 26 points at 24,352 levels.

Globally, Nikkei crossed the 41,000-mark to hit an all-time high of 41,100 in the intraday trade. It was up 0.13 per cent. Kospi, meanwhile, was up 0.9 per cent. Chinese, and Australian markets, meanwhile, were in the red zone. Read more


8:10 AM

NSE urges market regulator Sebi to take a 'fresh view' on much-delayed IPO

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to revisit its stance on allowing the country’s largest bourse to go public.

In an affidavit submitted to the Delhi High Court—which is hearing a writ petition filed by People Activism Forum for expediting NSE's initial public offer (IPO)—the exchange has stated it has been seven years since it first filed an offer document and more than five years since Sebi returned the application. Hence, a “fresh view” is required given the latest facts and circumstances for listing its securities. Read more

7:50 AM

Bull spread on Tata Motors recommends Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Long build up is seen in the Tata Motors Futures where we have seen 2 per cent (Prov) rise in Open interest with price rising by 2.31 per cent. Price rise is accompanied by the rise in the volume, suggesting strength in the up move. Read more


Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices retreated at open on Wednesday, with BSE Sensex slipping 461 points at 79,587 points, while the Nifty50 index fell 0.27 per cent to 24,236. 
On BSE Sensex HDFC Bank led the losses, followed by M&M, Titan, Tata Steel, Powergrid and Adani Ports while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement and Sun Pharma were among top gainers. 
Asia-Pacific markets showed mostly positive trends on Friday, with Japan's key benchmark, the Nikkei 225, continuing its record-breaking streak by climbing 0.24 per cent in early trading. The broader Topix index was down marginally by 0.07 per cent. South Korea's Kospi index rose by 0.91 per cent, while the Kosdaq, which focuses on small-cap stocks, increased by 0.72 per cent.
In contrast, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 experienced a slight dip of 0.04 per cent. 
In the US markets were closed on Thursday for Independence Day on July 04.

Next »
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarket newsstock market tradingMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News