Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 450 points, Nifty below 24,200; HDFC down 3%

Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices retreated at open on Wednesday, with BSE Sensex slipping 461 points at 79,587 points, while the Nifty50 index fell 0.27 per cent to 24,236.

On BSE Sensex HDFC Bank led the losses, followed by M&M, Titan, Tata Steel, Powergrid and Adani Ports while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement and Sun Pharma were among top gainers.

Asia-Pacific markets showed mostly positive trends on Friday, with Japan's key benchmark, the Nikkei 225, continuing its record-breaking streak by climbing 0.24 per cent in early trading. The broader Topix index was down marginally by 0.07 per cent. South Korea's Kospi index rose by 0.91 per cent, while the Kosdaq, which focuses on small-cap stocks, increased by 0.72 per cent.

In contrast, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 experienced a slight dip of 0.04 per cent.

In the US markets were closed on Thursday for Independence Day on July 04.