Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down nearly 100 pts; Nifty near 24,200

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, November 26, 2024: Following two-days of strong gains, the BSE Sensex hit a high of 80,482 in early deals and was up over 450 point led by gains in IT and telecom shares. The Sensex, thereafter, has pared gains and quoted over 100 points breaching the 80,000 level. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 index is flat with a negative bias around 24,200. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 were trading in the positive territory. Meanwhile, on the sectoral front, FMCG, IT, Metal and realty stocks extended support to the benchmark indices. Infosys up over 2 per cent was the top Sensex gainer followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Titan and Tata Steel. On the flip side, UltraTech Cement and NTPC were quoting 0.5 per cent lower. Share of Adani group companies weakened after ratings agency Fitch put some Adani Group bonds on watch for a possible downgrade after US authorities indicted some key executives of the Indian conglomerate on bribery charges. Yesterday, US-based GQG Partners expressed its confidence in the Group even as French energy giant TotalEnergies said it shall pause on new investments in the Group firms citing corruption allegations. Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services believes the market rally in unlikely to sustain beyond a point. "The two-day rally in the market is unlikely to sustain beyond a point since earnings concerns are major headwinds. The impact of short covering and the positive sentimental effect of the Maharashtra election results will be temporary. Too much should not be read into the FIIs turning big buyers yesterday since that was due to MSCI rebalancing with higher weightage to HDFC Bank. Leading banks will remain resilient due to consistent buying and reasonable valuations." the analyst said in a note. Foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian stocks for the first time on Monday following a record 38-day selling run. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 9,947.55 crore - the highest since September 20. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 6,907.97 crore on November 25 Investors will likely take note of a downward revision in India's GDP forecast by credit ratings agency S&P Global to 6.7 per cent in FY26 from the earlier estimate of 6.9 per cent. However, S&P Global has maintained its growth forecast for the current financial year (FY25) at 6.8 per cent as “high interest rates and a lower fiscal impulse temper urban demand”. India to report its September quarter GDP on Friday. Global cues were mixed despite a strong show by the US market. Japan's Nikkei was down nearly 1.5 per cent even as data showed Japan's service PPI rose 2.9 per cent year-on-year, slightly above the 2.8 per cent growth seen in the previous month. Kospi, Taiwan and Straits Times had declined up to 0.7 per cent each; while Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite held notional gains. Overnight in the US, Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended at record high levels as markets cheered Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary. The Dow Jones surged 1 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent and NASDAQ also added 0.3 per cent. In the primary market, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO (Mainline) to close for subscription on Tuesday. The issue so far has garnered 12.5 times subscription. In the SME segment; Rajputana Biodiesel IPO opens for subscription today. It will be Day 2 of the offer period for Rajesh Power Services IPO. Whereas, the final day for Lamosaic India IPO and C2C Advanced Systems. Back to the secondary market action, the benchmarks indices - Sensex and Nifty - rallied on Monday, after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory in Maharashtra state elections. Equities also received a boost amid hopes that Donald Trump's choice of Scott Bessent for US treasury secretary would soften the implementation of sweeping tariffs and tax cuts. Oil prices fell as treasury secretary nominee Bessent advocated for increased US production, while Israel suggested a ceasefire deal with Lebanon's Hezbollah could be days away. The Indian Rupee appreciated by 0.2 per cent against the US dollar on Monday, tracking gains in its Asian peers. Rupee settled at Rs 84.29 per dollar.