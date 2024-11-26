Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down nearly 100 pts; Nifty near 24,200
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down nearly 100 pts; Nifty near 24,200

Stock Market LIVE: IT and telecom related shares were seen holding gains in Tuesday's intra-day trade; while FMCG and Adani group shares were on slippery ground. India VIX rose 2%.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock brokers
Stock brokers (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:21 AM IST
11:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Essar Group founder Shashikant Ruia passes away at 81

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shashikant Ruia, patriarch of the billionaire Ruia family and co-founder of the Essar Group of companies, passed away on Tuesday, the family announced in a statement. READ MORE

10:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stove Kraft gains 3% on commissioning new Cast Iron Foundry at Harohalli factory

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Stove Kraft rose as much as 3.17 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 784.65 per share on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. 

The uptick in Stove Kraft share price came after the company announced that it has commissioned the newly constructed Cast Iron Foundry at Harohalli factory. READ MORE 

10:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GE Vernova hits 5% lower circuit as promoter begins selling stake via OFS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GE Vernova T&D India shares were locked in a 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 1820.85 per share on BSE. The selling pressure in the stock can be attributed to the company's promoter Grid Equipments selling up to 8.38 per cent stake through an offer for sale (OFS). 

10:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashoka Buildcon shares climbed 5% after securing order from NHAI

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Ashoka Buildcon surged 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 244.80 a piece on Tuesday after the civil construction firm received a letter of award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a West Bengal economic corridor project. READ MORE 

9:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BHEL, Hitachi Energy rise up to 9% after securing Khavda Nagpur project

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Hitachi Energy India rose up to 9.1 per cent in trade on BSE. The buying interest came after both companies together bagged the Khavda Nagpur HVDC project from Power Grid Corporation. READ MORE
 

9:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hinduja Group seeks Rs 4,300 crore for Reliance Capital's second tranche

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Hinduja Group is in discussions with investors to raise Rs 4,300 crore as part of the second tranche of funding for its acquisition of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital. The acquisition is progressing under the ongoing insolvency resolution process, as reported by The Economic Times. READ MORE
 

9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted to Apollo Hospital, condition stable

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after experiencing health-related concerns, according to a report by CNBC TV-18 on Tuesday. According to hospital officials, the situation was not an emergency. Further details regarding his condition are yet to be disclosed. READ MORE

9:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sluggish demand likely weighed on India's GDP growth in Sept quarter: Poll

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in one-and-a-half years in the three months to end-September as weak consumption offset a strong recovery in government spending, which for years has helped drive growth, a Reuters poll found. READ MORE
 
 

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Premier Energies units get multiple orders of Rs 1,087 cr; stock rises 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Premier Energies rose up to 4.01 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,136 per share on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. READ MORE 

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fitch puts some Adani bonds on negative watch after US SEC bribery charges

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ratings agency Fitch has put some Adani Group bonds on watch for a possible downgrade after US authorities indicted some key executives of the Indian conglomerate on bribery charges. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Electricity Mumbai and some of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rupee and dollar bonds are now on "watch negative", Fitch said in a statement. READ MORE

9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis MF launches a new Momentum Fund: Key features of the scheme explained

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Mutual Fund on Monday launched the Axis Momentum Fund—an open-ended equity scheme following the Momentum Theme. The New Fund Offer ( NFO) opened on 22 November, 2024 and closes on 6 December, 2024. READ MORE
 

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend stocks: Natco Pharma, Ipca Labs, 7 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Natco Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Happiest Minds Technologies, and six others will remain in the spotlight today as they turn ex-dividend tomorrow, following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders. READ MORE
 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All sectors trading in green; Nifty IT top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All sectors trading in green; Nifty IT top gainerm up over 1 per cent.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets rise; Nifty SmallCap up 0.7 per cent.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel, Infosys among top gainers on BSE.

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, November 26, 2024: Following two-days of strong gains, the BSE Sensex hit a high of 80,482 in early deals and was up over 450 point led by gains in IT and telecom shares. The Sensex, thereafter, has pared gains and quoted over 100 points breaching the 80,000 level. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 index is flat with a negative bias around 24,200.   In the broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 were trading in the positive territory. Meanwhile, on the sectoral front, FMCG, IT, Metal and realty stocks extended support to the benchmark indices.    Infosys up over 2 per cent was the top Sensex gainer followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Titan and Tata Steel. On the flip side, UltraTech Cement and NTPC were quoting 0.5 per cent lower.  Share of Adani group companies weakened after ratings agency Fitch put some Adani Group bonds on watch for a possible downgrade after US authorities indicted some key executives of the Indian conglomerate on bribery charges.  Yesterday, US-based GQG Partners expressed its confidence in the Group even as French energy giant TotalEnergies said it shall pause on new investments in the Group firms citing corruption allegations.  Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services believes the market rally in unlikely to sustain beyond a point.  "The two-day rally in the market is unlikely to sustain beyond a point since earnings concerns are major headwinds. The impact of short covering and the positive sentimental effect of the Maharashtra election results will be temporary. Too much should not be read into the FIIs turning big buyers yesterday since that was due to MSCI rebalancing with higher weightage to HDFC Bank. Leading banks will remain resilient due to consistent buying and reasonable valuations." the analyst said in a note.     Foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian stocks for the first time on Monday following a record 38-day selling run. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 9,947.55 crore - the highest since September 20. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 6,907.97 crore on November 25  Investors will likely take note of a downward revision in India's GDP forecast by credit ratings agency S&P Global to 6.7 per cent in FY26 from the earlier estimate of 6.9 per cent.  However, S&P Global has maintained its growth forecast for the current financial year (FY25) at 6.8 per cent as “high interest rates and a lower fiscal impulse temper urban demand”. India to report its September quarter GDP on Friday. Global cues were mixed despite a strong show by the US market. Japan's Nikkei was down nearly 1.5 per cent even as data showed Japan's service PPI rose 2.9 per cent year-on-year, slightly above the 2.8 per cent growth seen in the previous month.  Kospi, Taiwan and Straits Times had declined up to 0.7 per cent each; while Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite held notional gains.  Overnight in the US, Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended at record high levels as markets cheered Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary. The Dow Jones surged 1 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent and NASDAQ also added 0.3 per cent. In the primary market, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO (Mainline) to close for subscription on Tuesday. The issue so far has garnered 12.5 times subscription.  In the SME segment; Rajputana Biodiesel IPO opens for subscription today. It will be Day 2 of the offer period for Rajesh Power Services IPO. Whereas, the final day for  Lamosaic India IPO and C2C Advanced Systems.  Back to the secondary market action, the benchmarks indices - Sensex and Nifty - rallied on Monday, after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory in Maharashtra state elections.  Equities also received a boost amid hopes that Donald Trump's choice of Scott Bessent for US treasury secretary would soften the implementation of sweeping tariffs and tax cuts.  Oil prices fell as treasury secretary nominee Bessent advocated for increased US production, while Israel suggested a ceasefire deal with Lebanon's Hezbollah could be days away.  The Indian Rupee appreciated by 0.2 per cent against the US dollar on Monday, tracking gains in its Asian peers. Rupee settled at Rs 84.29 per dollar. 

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 8:07 AM IST

