Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 170 pts to 78,700 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,770; NTPC leads
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 170 pts to 78,700 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,770; NTPC leads

Markets Today LIVE: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were marginally higher at pre-open on Tuesday, tracking gains in firm US and most Asian markets

SI Reporter New Delhi
Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth 168.71 crore on December 23, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,227.68 crore on Monday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

7 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains 16 points in pre-open

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 169 points in pre-open

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top defence stocks for 2025: Nuvama bets big on BEL, Data Patterns

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aurionpro expands into Europe with acquisition of Paris-based Fenixys for EUR 10 mn

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Say no to NFOs, buy direct plans and seek suggestions from Sebi RIAs

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's economy faces slower growth in 2025, macro risks intensify

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Food inflation continues to play spoilsport for FMCG sector: Kantar report

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mid-Year Review: Govt sets focus on public spending, social security net

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: New listings through IPOs add 3% to India's market capitalisation in 2024

8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPOs see investor rush; five issues attract total bids worth Rs 1.4 trn

8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi suspends trading in Bharat Global Developers alleging lapses

8:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market to remain open on Saturday, 1 Feb for Union Budget

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Dec 24 - Bharat Forge, HG Infra, Adani Ent, Nava, TVS Motor

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: BoJ Minutes; Sanathan, DAM IPO allotment; NACDAC listing

7:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed

7:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Santa Clause rally drives Wall Street higher

7:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains 16 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains 16 points in pre-open 

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 169 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 169 points in pre-open 

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Year in review: 5 important regulatory changes by Indian govt in 2024

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The year 2024 marked significant strides in regulatory reforms across various sectors in India, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and a fair business environment.
 
From streamlining patent procedures to addressing AI governance, liberalising foreign investments, tackling digital monopolies, and introducing green steel standards, these landmark changes aim to position India as a global leader in economic and technological progress. Here’s a closer look at five key regulatory changes that shaped the year. READ MORE
 

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top defence stocks for 2025: Nuvama bets big on BEL, Data Patterns

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The world feels like a giant chessboard, where nations are the players, each making strategic moves to secure dominance—economically, politically, and militarily, according to domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities. 
 
Amid this global uncertainty, India is fortifying its position by focusing on strengthening its defence. Recognising this shift, analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities are placing a big bet on India's defence sector for 2025, with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Data Patterns (India) emerging as their top picks. READ MORE
 

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aurionpro expands into Europe with acquisition of Paris-based Fenixys for EUR 10 mn

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aurionpro Solutions today informed that it has acquired Fenixys, a consulting firm specialising in providing capital markets services to leading banks and financial institutions across Europe and the Middle East.

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "This strategic acquisition strengthens Aurionpro's banking and fintech strategy to expand its footprint in Europe and the Middle East."

The transaction comprises an all-cash deal for the acquisition of the entire stake in Fenixys for a total of 10 million euros. 

"This acquisition allows Aurionpro to continue its geographical expansion into Europe by leveraging Fenixys' experience of over 10 years in partnering with financial institutions undertaking IT transformations, as well as their deep relationships with major banks across Europe and the Middle East," it added.

Fenixys, headquartered in Paris with offices in the UK, Denmark, and the Middle East, is known for its expertise in advisory, project management, enterprise architecture, and MUREX services. 
 

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Non-life insurers' profit in green in FY24 after 2 straight years of losses

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After two successive years of reporting losses, the non-life insurance industry has turned profitable in FY24.

The aggregate net profit of the non-life insurance industry, which includes general insurers, standalone health insurers, and specialised PSU insurers, stood at Rs 10,119 crore in FY24. This compares to a net loss of Rs 2,566 crore in FY23 and a net loss of Rs 2,857 crore in FY22, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority’s (Irdai) annual report for FY24. READ MORE
 
 

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Say no to NFOs, buy direct plans and seek suggestions from Sebi RIAs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has implemented a new rule to curb unnecessary portfolio churn by distributors, usually done during the launch of new fund offers (NFOs) to pocket higher commissions.
 
Now, distributors switching investors from one fund to another will receive the lower commission of the two schemes. READ MORE
 

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for DAM Capital Advisors' Rs 840-crore IPO is expected to be finalised today, December 24, 2024. The public issue, which closed for subscription on December 23, received strong demand, getting oversubscribed 82.08 times, as per data available on the BSE. DAM Capital Advisors offered shares in a price band of Rs 269-283 with a lot size of 53 shares.
 
By the end of the subscription period, the issue received bids for 1,70,76,86,129 shares against the 2,08,04,632 shares on offer. READ MORE
 

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's economy faces slower growth in 2025, macro risks intensify

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The year 2024 can be characterised as a “strong start, weaker finish” for India’s economy. It started with Goldilocks-like settings, with real gross domestic product (GDP) growth closer to 8 per cent and gradually easing inflation.

In the last few months, however, policy tradeoffs have worsened, due to a sharper-than-expected slump in GDP growth, higher food inflation, and currency depreciation pressures. As we turn the page, what does 2025 hold in store? READ MORE
 

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Food inflation continues to play spoilsport for FMCG sector: Kantar report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has witnessed a significant slowdown due to rising inflation, the latest Kantar FMCG Pulse report has found. According to the report, it is not just urban markets but rural ones too that are showing signs of a slowdown.

The August-October (ASO) quarter reported growth of just 4.3 per cent, compared to 6.4 per cent in the same quarter last year, Kantar said. READ MORE
 

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mid-Year Review: Govt sets focus on public spending, social security net

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ahead of the 2025-26 Budget presentation, the finance ministry’s Mid-Year Review for 2024-25 said that the thrust 
of the government during the next financial year will be on “improving the quality of public spending” while simultaneously “strengthening the social security net for the poor and needy.” READ MORE
 

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mamata Machinery IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment of Mamata Machinery IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, December 24, 2024. The public offering closed for subscription on Monday, December 23, 2024, receiving enthusiastic participation from investors with it getting oversubscribed by nearly 200 times.
 
Once the allotment of Mamata Machinery IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. READ MORE
 
 

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE postpones bidding for Solar91 Cleantech's Rs 106 cr IPO amid concerns

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE on Monday postponed the bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Solar91 Cleantech, a small and medium enterprise (SME), following complaints in the media.
 
The anchor book was scheduled to open on Monday. Solar91 Cleantech specialises in providing Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) solutions for renewable energy. READ MORE
 

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: New listings through IPOs add 3% to India's market capitalisation in 2024

Stock Market LIVE Updates: New listings through initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2024 contributed nearly 3 per cent (Rs 14 trillion) to India's market capitalisation, surpassing last year's contribution of 1.4 per cent (Rs 5 trillion).
 
According to Motilal Oswal, this year's absolute contribution is the highest ever, although 2017 and 2019 saw higher percentage contributions (3.7 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively). READ MORE
 

8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPOs see investor rush; five issues attract total bids worth Rs 1.4 trn

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The five initial public offerings (IPOs) that closed on Monday attracted cumulative bids worth Rs 1.4 trillion against Rs 2,909 crore they were looking to raise. These offerings were subscribed between 11 and 195 times.
 
Mamata Machinery, a limited manufacturer of machines used for making plastic bags, saw the highest oversubscription at 195x.  The company’s Rs 179 crore IPO was entirely an offer for sale. READ MORE
 
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Decemer 24, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were marginally higher at pre-open on Tuesday, tracking firm global cues.
  At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was higher by 167.20 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 78,707.37, while the Nifty50 was at 23,769, up 15.65 points, or 0.07 per cent.
  With the so-called Santa Caluse rally driving Wall Street indices higher, coupled with a higher close for markets here due to reduced selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) that broke a five-day losing streak, investors here are looking to continue the momentum before the markets close for a holiday on December 25 on account of Christmas celebrations.
  In the previous trading session, FIIs net sold Indian equities worth Rs 168.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 2,227.68 crore on Monday.  
In the previous trading session, the key benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had snapped a five day losing streak to settle in the green.
  The BSE Sensex climbed 0.64 per cent or 498.58 points to settle at 78,540.17, while the NSE’s Nifty50 rallied 0.95 per cent or 165 points to close at 23,753.45 levels.
  The broader indices underperformed benchmark indices as they settled on a mixed note. The BSE Midcap closed 0.10 per cent higher while the BSE SmallCap index settled 0.60 per cent lower.
  Sectorally, most sectors finished in positive territory, except Nifty Media, Healthcare and Auto sectors that closed in red. On the filip side, Nifty Realty outran others, rising 1.47 per cent, followed by Nifty Bank, up 1.10 per cent, Nifty FMCG, up 0.96 per cent and Nifty Financial Services, up 0.82 per cent.  
  Separately, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday suspended trading in Bharat Global Developers, valued at over Rs 12,000 crore, after it found lapses in the company’s financials and disclosures, and fraudulent preferential allotment. READ MORE 
  Also, Zomato on Monday became the first new-age company to join the prestigious 30-share benchmark Sensex, replacing JSW Steel. According to Business Standard calculations, Zomato’s Sensex weightage stands at 2.77 per cent, ranking 12th among the 30 components, surpassing consumer giants like Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, and Nestle. READ MORE
  In the primary markets, Shares of NACDAC Infrastructure IPO from the SME section will get listed on the bourses, while Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited IPO in the mainline section will enter its second day of subscription today. 
  Five mainline IPOs (Concord Enviro Systems Limited IPO, Sanathan Textiles Limited IPO, Mamata Machinery Limited IPO, Mamata Machinery Limited IPO, and Transrail Lighting Limited IPO), will see their basis of allotment get finalised today. 
  The subscription windows for three mainline IPOs (Carraro India Limited IPO, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO, and Ventive Hospitality Limited IPO) will also close today, along with Newmalayalam Steel Limited IPO in the SME section. 
  That apart, five IPOs that closed on Monday attracted cumulative bids worth Rs 1.4 trillion against Rs 2,909 crore they were looking to raise. These offerings were subscribed between 11 and 195 times. READ MORE 
  Moreover, new listings through IPOs in 2024 contributed nearly 3 per cent (Rs 14 trillion) to India's market capitalisation, surpassing last year's contribution of 1.4 per cent (Rs 5 trillion). READ MORE 
Elsewhere, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Christmas Eve, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street. 
Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.33 per cent as Bank of Japan’s October meeting minutes showed members agreeing to stick with raising rates if the economic and inflation outlook was met. The broader Topix was marginally higher by 0.01 per cent.
  South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.29 per cent while the Kosdaq was ahead by 0.16 per cent.
  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.31 per cent, and mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.47 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was higher by 0.26 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.35 per cent higher in a shortened trading day. 
On Monday, a global equity index rose with help from Wall Street, and US Treasury yields climbed to an almost seven-month high while data showed a deterioration in US consumer confidence and investors prepared for fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025.
  In US equities, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were boosted mostly by rallies in megacap technology stocks such as Nvidia Corp and Broadcom Inc.
  Earlier, the Conference Board said its US consumer confidence index weakened in December to 104.7 versus economist expectations for an increase to 113.3 and November's upwardly revised 112.8 on concerns about future business conditions.
  While new orders for key US-manufactured capital goods rose in November amid strong demand for machinery, orders of durable goods, ranging from toasters to aircraft, dropped 1.1 per cent after increasing 0.8 per cent in October, with declines mostly reflecting weakness in commercial aircraft orders.
  On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.69 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 42,906.95, the S&P 500 rose 43.22 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 5,974.07 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 192.29 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 19,764.89.
  MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 5.51 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 849.74 while earlier, Europe's STOXX 600 index finished up 0.14 per cent.
  Markets in the US will have a shorter trading day on Tuesday, they will remain closed on Wednesday for Christmas.
  In US Treasuries, 10-year yields hit their highest level since late May as the Treasury Department this week sells short- and intermediate-dated debt.
  The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 6.7 basis points to 4.591 per cent, from 4.524 per cent late on Friday, while the 30-year bond yield rose 6.3 basis points to 4.7791 per cent.
  A $69 billion two-year notes sale was met with healthy demand on Monday for the first auction of $183 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.
  The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, rose 3 basis points to 4.342 per cent, from 4.312 per cent late on Friday.
  In currencies, the dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.27 per cent to 108.08.
  Oil prices settled down slightly in thin trade before the holiday with concerns about a supply surplus next year and a strengthened dollar. US crude settled down 0.32 per cent, or 22 cents at $69.24 a barrel and Brent fell to $72.63 per barrel, down 0.43 per cent, or 31 cents on the day.
  Gold prices edged lower in subdued holiday-season trading, weighed by a robust dollar and high US Treasury yields. Spot gold fell 0.39 per cent to $2,610.66 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.67 per cent to $2,611.10 an ounce.  (With inputs from Reuters.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEstock market tradingGift NiftyMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE Sensexsensex niftyNifty50BSE NSEBSE NSE equityIndian stock marketsChinese stock marketGlobal stock marketsstock market listingIPO GMPIPO marketIPO activityFPI indian equitiesIndian equities

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News