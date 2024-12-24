Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 170 pts to 78,700 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,770; NTPC leads

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Decemer 24, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were marginally higher at pre-open on Tuesday, tracking firm global cues. At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was higher by 167.20 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 78,707.37, while the Nifty50 was at 23,769, up 15.65 points, or 0.07 per cent. With the so-called Santa Caluse rally driving Wall Street indices higher, coupled with a higher close for markets here due to reduced selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) that broke a five-day losing streak, investors here are looking to continue the momentum before the markets close for a holiday on December 25 on account of Christmas celebrations. Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were marginally higher at pre-open on Tuesday, tracking firm global cues.With the so-called Santa Caluse rally driving Wall Street indices higher, coupled with a higher close for markets here due to reduced selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) that broke a five-day losing streak, investors here are looking to continue the momentum before the markets close for a holiday on December 25 on account of Christmas celebrations.

In the previous trading session, FIIs net sold Indian equities worth Rs 168.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 2,227.68 crore on Monday.

In the previous trading session, the key benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had snapped a five day losing streak to settle in the green.

The BSE Sensex climbed 0.64 per cent or 498.58 points to settle at 78,540.17, while the NSE’s Nifty50 rallied 0.95 per cent or 165 points to close at 23,753.45 levels.

The broader indices underperformed benchmark indices as they settled on a mixed note. The BSE Midcap closed 0.10 per cent higher while the BSE SmallCap index settled 0.60 per cent lower.

Sectorally, most sectors finished in positive territory, except Nifty Media, Healthcare and Auto sectors that closed in red. On the filip side, Nifty Realty outran others, rising 1.47 per cent, followed by Nifty Bank, up 1.10 per cent, Nifty FMCG, up 0.96 per cent and Nifty Financial Services, up 0.82 per cent.

Separately, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday suspended trading in Bharat Global Developers, valued at over Rs 12,000 crore, after it found lapses in the company's financials and disclosures, and fraudulent preferential allotment. READ MORE

Also, Zomato on Monday became the first new-age company to join the prestigious 30-share benchmark Sensex, replacing JSW Steel. According to Business Standard calculations, Zomato's Sensex weightage stands at 2.77 per cent, ranking 12th among the 30 components, surpassing consumer giants like Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, and Nestle. READ MORE

In the primary markets, Shares of NACDAC Infrastructure IPO from the SME section will get listed on the bourses, while Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited IPO in the mainline section will enter its second day of subscription today.

Five mainline IPOs (Concord Enviro Systems Limited IPO, Sanathan Textiles Limited IPO, Mamata Machinery Limited IPO, Mamata Machinery Limited IPO, and Transrail Lighting Limited IPO), will see their basis of allotment get finalised today.

The subscription windows for three mainline IPOs (Carraro India Limited IPO, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO, and Ventive Hospitality Limited IPO) will also close today, along with Newmalayalam Steel Limited IPO in the SME section.

That apart, five IPOs that closed on Monday attracted cumulative bids worth Rs 1.4 trillion against Rs 2,909 crore they were looking to raise. These offerings were subscribed between 11 and 195 times. READ MORE

Moreover, new listings through IPOs in 2024 contributed nearly 3 per cent (Rs 14 trillion) to India's market capitalisation, surpassing last year's contribution of 1.4 per cent (Rs 5 trillion). READ MORE Elsewhere, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Christmas Eve, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.33 per cent as Bank of Japan's October meeting minutes showed members agreeing to stick with raising rates if the economic and inflation outlook was met. The broader Topix was marginally higher by 0.01 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was down 0.29 per cent while the Kosdaq was ahead by 0.16 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.31 per cent, and mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.47 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was higher by 0.26 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.35 per cent higher in a shortened trading day.

On Monday, a global equity index rose with help from Wall Street, and US Treasury yields climbed to an almost seven-month high while data showed a deterioration in US consumer confidence and investors prepared for fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025.

In US equities, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were boosted mostly by rallies in megacap technology stocks such as Nvidia Corp and Broadcom Inc.

Earlier, the Conference Board said its US consumer confidence index weakened in December to 104.7 versus economist expectations for an increase to 113.3 and November's upwardly revised 112.8 on concerns about future business conditions.

While new orders for key US-manufactured capital goods rose in November amid strong demand for machinery, orders of durable goods, ranging from toasters to aircraft, dropped 1.1 per cent after increasing 0.8 per cent in October, with declines mostly reflecting weakness in commercial aircraft orders.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.69 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 42,906.95, the S&P 500 rose 43.22 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 5,974.07 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 192.29 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 19,764.89.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 5.51 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 849.74 while earlier, Europe's STOXX 600 index finished up 0.14 per cent.

Markets in the US will have a shorter trading day on Tuesday, they will remain closed on Wednesday for Christmas.

In US Treasuries, 10-year yields hit their highest level since late May as the Treasury Department this week sells short- and intermediate-dated debt.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 6.7 basis points to 4.591 per cent, from 4.524 per cent late on Friday, while the 30-year bond yield rose 6.3 basis points to 4.7791 per cent.

A $69 billion two-year notes sale was met with healthy demand on Monday for the first auction of $183 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, rose 3 basis points to 4.342 per cent, from 4.312 per cent late on Friday.

In currencies, the dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.27 per cent to 108.08.

Oil prices settled down slightly in thin trade before the holiday with concerns about a supply surplus next year and a strengthened dollar. US crude settled down 0.32 per cent, or 22 cents at $69.24 a barrel and Brent fell to $72.63 per barrel, down 0.43 per cent, or 31 cents on the day.

Gold prices edged lower in subdued holiday-season trading, weighed by a robust dollar and high US Treasury yields. Spot gold fell 0.39 per cent to $2,610.66 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.67 per cent to $2,611.10 an ounce. (With inputs from Reuters.)