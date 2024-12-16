Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower open for India markets; Asian markets decline

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, December 16, 2024: Stock markets in India are likely to continue treading on a cautious note amid mixed global cues as investors await the US Federal Reserve's policy rate decision later this week.

At 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,782, around 50 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

Investors here would also be keeping an eye on December month flash HSBC India Composite, Manufacturing and Services PMI data, along with November Wholesale Price Index, Balance of Trade, and import and export data on tap today.

In other news, foreign funds are pulling back from most emerging and developed markets (EMs and DMs) and concentrating on US investments ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Also, after entering 'correction territory', the domestic markets have rebounded sharply, despite ongoing concerns. Since their recent lows on November 21, the benchmark Nifty 50 has risen by 6.1 per cent, the broader Nifty Midcap 100 has climbed 8.5 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 has surged 10.3 per cent. Despite predictions of prolonged weakness from several experts, the smallcap index has reached new highs.

Moreover, smallcap and midcap funds have long been investor favourites, but a shift in preference is becoming evident. Midcap funds have seen a steady increase in new investment accounts, or folios, for the past six months.

With 2024 drawing to a close, Anish Tawakley, co-chief investment officer for equity at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, spoke with Business Standard about what Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025 will bring to the global financial markets, and the opportunities and key risks for the markets in the year ahead.

Benchmark equity indices ended in positive territory on Friday. The BSE Sensex, after paring early losses, settled at 82,133.12, up 843.16 points or 1.04 per cent from its previous close, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 219.60 points or 0.89 per cent at 24,768.30.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended lower by 0.05 per cent, and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

Sectoral indices ended on a mixed note, with gains led by Nifty FMCG, IT, Consumer Durables, and Financials, of up to 1.29 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Media, Metal, Pharma, PSU Bank, Realty, and Healthcare indices ended in the red.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower on Monday. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.08 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq was 0.53 per cent higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat with a positive bias, while the broad based Topix was down 0.14 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.29 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.08 per cent, while the CSI 300 was lower by 0.59 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite was marginally lower by 0.03 per cent.

MSCI's global equity gauge fell on Friday while bond yields climbed as investors waited for clues about the future path for interest rates from next week's US Federal Reserve meeting.

In US Treasuries, benchmark 10-year yields rose to a three-week high and were on track for their fifth-straight daily gain as investors bet that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will signal a pause in policy easing after a widely expected 25-basis-point rate cut next Wednesday.

The US central bank is grappling with inflation staying stubbornly above its 2 per cent annual target. Data released on Thursday showed higher-than-expected US producer prices in November.

Friday's data showed US import prices barely rose in November as increases in food and fuel costs were partially offset by decreases elsewhere, thanks to a strong dollar.

While bets on a December rate cut are almost unanimous, CME Group's Fedwatch tool implies just two cuts in 2025.

While a rally in chipmaker Broadcom provided a big boost for Wall Street, only the Nasdaq managed a small gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.06 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 43,828.06, the S&P 500 fell 0.16 point, or 0.00 per cent, to 6,051.09 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 23.88 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 19,926.72.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 2.27 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 866.14. Europe's STOXX 600 index closed down 0.53 per cent earlier, breaking a three-week winning streak, as investors sought clarity on Europe's rate policy amid concerns about economic growth and a potential trade war.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 7.5 basis points to 4.399 per cent, from 4.324 per cent late on Thursday. The 30-year bond yield rose 5.7 basis points to 4.6052 per cent.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose 5.9 basis points to 4.245 per cent, from 4.186 per cent late on Thursday.

In currencies, the dollar index eyed its biggest weekly gain in a month on the prospect of slower US rate cuts.

On the day, the index fell 0.02 per cent to 106.94.

In energy markets, oil prices settled at a three-week high on expectations more sanctions on Russia and Iran could tighten supplies and that lower US and European interest rates could boost fuel demand.

US crude settled up 1.8 per cent, or $1.27 at $71.29 a barrel and Brent settled at $74.49 per barrel, up 1.5 per cent or $1.08 on the day.

In precious metals, spot gold fell 1.2 per cent to $2,649.04 an ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters.)