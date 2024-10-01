Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 130pts, above 84,400, Nifty at 25,850 at open; Blue Dart climbs

Stock Market Today: Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were higher at opening bell on Tuesday, following positive global cues.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital
Stock Market Live: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 9,791.93 crore on Monday, September 30, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 6,645.80 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Key Events

9:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto posts 11.64% YoY increase in Q2 overall auto sales at 2.32 million units

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cyient DLM gains over 4% as HDFC MF acquires 4 lakh shares from Morgan Stanley

9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: McLeod Russel up 5% after co's CMD exudes confidence about resolving debt issues

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto is top sectoral gainer

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets gain

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens near 25,900 levels

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 290 pts higher

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 39 pts in pre-open

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks ease, dollar strengthens as traders weigh US interest rates

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls 22 points in pre-open

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'We are in for a pause or a pull back aiming 25945'

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Core sector contracts 1.8% in a first in 42 months, shows govt data

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "FII selling to be absorbed by DII buying, hence unlikely to do serious damage"

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Holiday - BSE, NSE to remain closed on October 2; key updates

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Zen Tech secures annual maintenance contract worth Rs 46 cr from defence ministry

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra passenger vehicle sales jump 24% YoY in September

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai to Swiggy: Sebi nod for IPOs paves way for bumper festival season

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets log biggest fall in 2 months; Sensex ends 1,272 points lower

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ATF price cut by 6%; at lowest level since April 2024

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil marketing companies increase cylinder prices for 3rd month in a row

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi likely to maintain status quo on largecap stock pool expansion

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi board gives approval for new asset class, MF Lite regulations

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: No stopping the bulls: Sensex, Nifty record sixth straight quarterly gains

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch - Airtel, Blue Dart, Indian Oil, Bajaj Auto, Tata Power

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Share Market Today: Sebi Bd meet outcome, Israel War, Powell on rate cuts

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P 500 and Down Jones close at record highs after Powell's speech

7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto posts 11.64% YoY increase in Q2 overall auto sales at 2.32 million units

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto reported sales of 19,84,125 units of two-wheelers in the April to Septemer quarter, compared to 17,70,913 units in the year ago period.

In the month of September, sales of two wheelers were at 4,00,489 units, compared to 3,27,712 units in the year ago period.

Apart from that, commercial vehicle sales came in at 3,39,435 in Q2FY24, compared to 3,10,447 in the year-ago period.

Overall, the company sold 23,23,560 units in the quarter, compared to 20,81,360 units in the year ago period.
 

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SpiceJet climbs nearly 4% as Plutus Wealth buys 0.66% stake in airline

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Plutus Wealth Management acquired 85 lakh shares of SpiceJet, representing a 0.66 per cent stake, for around Rs 51 crore at an average price of Rs 59.95 per share. 
 

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cyient DLM gains over 4% as HDFC MF acquires 4 lakh shares from Morgan Stanley

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Morgan Stanley sold 4.34 lakh shares of Cyient DLM for Rs 29 crore, while HDFC Mutual Fund increased its stake by purchasing 4 lakh shares at the same price of Rs 667 each. HDFC's holding in the firm now stands at 5.29 per cent, up from 4.79 per cent.
 

9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: McLeod Russel up 5% after co's CMD exudes confidence about resolving debt issues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company's chairman and MD, Aditya Khaitan expressed optimism about resolving the company's debt issues amid insolvency petitions from creditors totaling around Rs 1,800 crore. With encouraging results in Q1FY25, the company hopes for a price rebound due to crop shortages and regulatory changes that could benefit compliant tea producers.
 

9:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Blue Dart Express gains over 4% after announcing price hikes in the range of 9-12%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The logistics company announced a price increase of 9-12 per cent for shipments starting January 1, 2025. This decision aims to cover rising operational costs while ensuring the delivery of quality service, the company said.
 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto is top sectoral gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto is top sectoral gainer, up 0.7 per cent.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets gain; Nifty SmallCap up 0.5 per cent. 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech Mahindra, LT among top gainers on BSE.


9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens near 25,900 levels

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens near 25,900 levels.

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 290 pts higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opened about 290 pts higher at 84,587 levels.
 

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 39 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex fell 39 pts or 0.05 per cent to 84,260 levels in pre-open.

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks ease, dollar strengthens as traders weigh US interest rates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks eased near two-and-half-year highs on Tuesday and the US dollar firmed following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that scuppered bets of big interest rate cuts, while Mid-East tension kept risk sentiment in check. READ MORE
 

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls 22 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty dropped 22 points or 0.09 per cent to 25,788 levels in pre-open.

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'We are in for a pause or a pull back aiming 25945'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook -- We are in for a pause or a pull back aiming 25945, but not much beyond with oscillators in daily charts still allowing continued downsides aiming 25600-24600. However, if we manage a few hours’ trade above 25890, we may be encouraged to incorporate a stronger recovery view in the next few days.

Views by: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. 
 

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India will take a multi-pronged approach to boost exports: Piyush Goyal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In an exclusive interview ahead of his US visit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discussed wide-ranging issues, including India’s export strategy, investment opportunities, key trade partnerships, manufacturing growth, the evolving trade relations with China, and more, with Shreya Nandi and Asit Ranjan Mishra at his office in Vanijya Bhawan. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were higher at opening bell on Tuesday, following Wall Street higher. 
At market open, the BSE Sensex was at 84,429.72, up 129.94 points, or 0.15 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,857.30, up 46.45 points, or 0.18 per cent. 
Eight of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex opened in the red, with losses led by Asian Paint (down 0.99 per cent), followed by JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan Company, and Hindustan Unilever.
On the Nifty 50, Tech Mahindra (up 2.51 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, and Wipro were the top gainers out of the 38 advancers in the index, while Asian Paint (down 1.67 per cent), JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Sun Pharma, were the top laggards.
Meanwhile, major sectoral indices such as Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Auto, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas were trading in the green, with gains led by the IT index, which was up 0.89 per cent.
In contrast, the Metal index was down 0.40 per cent, followed by FMCG, Health and Pharma.
That apart, the broader markets were also higher, with the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.35 per cent, and the BSE MidCap climbing 0.14 per cent.  
On Monday, Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in negative territory with a fall of more than 1 per cent each, led by massive profit booking across counters.
The BSE Sensex closed down 1,272.07 points, or 1.49 per cent, at 84,299.78, while the Nifty 50 ended 368.10 points, or 1.41 per cent, down at 25,810.85.
The broader markets also closed in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 0.38 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively.
The fear index, India VIX, surged 6.89 per cent to close at 12.79.
Auto stocks were the worst hit across sectors, with the Nifty Auto index declining 2 per cent. Bank Nifty, Financial Services, PSU Bank, Private Bank, and Realty indices also fell over 1 per cent each.
Notably, Media and Metal indices defied the trend, ending in the green with gains of 1.33 per cent and 1.12 per cent, respectively.
Apart from that, markets in India will see the implementation of new transaction charges by the NSE and BSE beginning from today, October 1, in response to a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directive aimed at eliminating the slab-wise charge structure for market infrastructure institutions (MIIs). 
For equity options, the NSE will charge Rs 3,503 per crore of premium value for each side of a transaction, while the BSE will adjust its charges for Sensex and Bankex options contracts to Rs 3,250 per crore of premium turnover.
In addition to these transaction changes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) for futures and options trading, effective from the same day. The STT for futures trading will rise to 0.02 per cent, up from 0.0125 per cent earlier, while options trading will see an increase to 0.1 per cent. 
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Tuesday following Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's comments that future rate cuts would not be as aggresive as the last one. 
Many Asian markets, including South Korea, Hong Kong, and mainland China, are closed for a public holiday today, while China markets will remain closed for the rest of the week due to Golden Week celebrations.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rebounded sharply, gaining 1.73 per cent after a 4.8 per cent decline on Monday, while the Topix rose 1.43 per cent. 
In contrast, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.47 per cent, pulling back from an all-time high.
In Japan, traders were focused on the Bank of Japan’s third-quarter Tankan survey, which assesses business optimism among large companies. 
Sentiment among large manufacturers remained steady at +13, aligning with forecasts, while non-manufacturers saw a slight increase to +34 from +33, surpassing expectations of +32. A positive reading indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists.
Additionally, Japan reported a drop in its unemployment rate for August to 2.5 per cent, down from 2.7 per cent in July and better than the anticipated 2.6 per cent.
That apart, MSCI's global equities index fell on Monday and the dollar rose as the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened hopes for another big rate cut, while oil futures ended flat after a choppy session on concerns about an escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Global benchmark Brent crude, however, posted its biggest monthly loss since November 2022 and its biggest quarterly drop in a year, slumping 17 per cent in the third quarter, as waning global demand concerns overshadowed fears of the conflict curtailing supply.
Stock trading was choppy after Powell suggested that the central bank was not in a hurry to cut rates. While some investors had been betting on more substantial easing, Powell signalled that the Fed would make two 25 basis point cuts this year if the economy evolves as expected.
Wall Street indexes had rallied last week with help from a benign reading on core US inflation on Friday that had boosted bets for another half-point rate from the Fed.
But on Monday traders saw a 36.7 per cent probability of a 50 basis point cut in November, down from 53.3 per cent on Friday, according the latest reading on CME Group's FedWatch tool.
While stocks fell during Powell's speech, they regained lost ground with the S&P 500 and the Dow registering record closing highs on the last day of the quarter when many traders make last minute adjustments to their portfolios.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04 per cent, to 42,330.15, the S&P 500 rose 0.42 per cent, to 5,762.48 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.38 per cent, to 18,189.17.
For the month, the S&P 500 gained 2.01 per cent and for the quarter it rose 5.53 per cent.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.21 per cent, to 851.02 for the day. For the month the global index was showing an increase of around 2 per cent and for the quarter it was registering a gain of around 6 per cent.
In Beijing's trading day, equities had rallied sharply after China's latest round of stimulus.
China government stimulus measures announced last week continued to boost stock markets, with the blue-chip CSI300 closing up 8.5 per cent.
The dollar rose after Powell's more hawkish tone lead traders to pare bets for a big rate cut in November.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.32 per cent to 100.76.
In Treasuries, the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 3.6 basis points to 3.785 per cent, from 3.749 per cent late on Friday.
The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 7.4 basis points to 3.637 per cent, from 3.563 per cent late on Friday.
In energy markets, US crude settled down 1 cent at $68.17 a barrel, but tumbled 7 per cent in September in its biggest monthly decline since October 2023.
Brent edged down 21 cents to $71.77 per barrel. 
Gold eased, taking a breather after a historic rally driven by US monetary easing and heightened Middle East tensions.
Spot gold fell 1 per cent to $2,631.39 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.54 per cent to $2,629.90 an ounce.
(With inputs from Retuers.)

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

