Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex higher at 79,700; Nifty at 24,250; ICICI Bank up, IndiGo falls 10%

Stock Market Live: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Monday

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, stock market
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,036.75 crore on Friday, while DII's net bought equities worth Rs 4,159.29 crore during the trading session, according to NSE data. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITD Cementation India drops 5.5% after Adani Group moves to buy 72% stake in co

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Adani Group’s Renew Exim DMCC is set to acquire a 46.64 per cent stake in ITD Cementation for Rs 3,204 crore, with an open offer planned for an additional 26 per cent stake. 
 

9:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: DLF climbs 3.5% after reporting 122% rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 1,381 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: DLF's profit soared 122.1 per cent in Q2 to Rs 1,381.2 crore, up from Rs 621.9 crore year-on-year. Revenue increased by 46.5 per cent to Rs 1,975 crore, compared to Rs 1,347.7 crore in the previous year.
 

9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Torrent Pharmaceuticals drags 1.5% despite reporting 17% increase in Q2 net profit

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company recorded a 17.4 per cent increase in Q2 profit, reaching Rs 453 crore compared to Rs 386 crore last year. Revenue rose 8.6 per cent to Rs 2,889 crore, up from Rs 2,660 crore.
 

9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India falls 4.5% after reporting 22% fall in Q2 net profit at Rs 6,275 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company reported a 22 per cent decline in consolidated Q2 profit, amounting to Rs 6,274.8 crore, down from Rs 8,048.6 crore in the previous year. Revenue slipped 6.4 per cent to Rs 30,673 crore compared to Rs 32,776.4 crore, while EBITDA fell 14.2 per cent to Rs 8,617.1 crore from Rs 10,038.2 crore. Coal India declared an interim dividend of Rs 15.75 per share for FY25.
 

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of Baroda gains 4% after Q2 net profit surges 23% to Rs 5,238 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The bank's standalone Q2 profit surged 23 per cent to Rs 5,238 crore, up from Rs 4,253 crore year-on-year. Net interest income rose by 7.3 per cent to Rs 11,622 crore, compared to Rs 10,831 crore. The gross NPA improved to 2.50 per cent from 2.88 per cent QoQ, while net NPA declined to 0.60 per cent from 0.69 per cent QoQ.
 

9:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndiGo stock falls 10% after swinging into a loss of Rs 986 cr in Q2

Stock Market LIVE Updates: InterGlobe Aviation faced a loss of Rs 986.7 crore in Q2, contrasting with a profit of Rs 188.9 crore in the previous year. However, revenue increased by 13.6 per cent to Rs 16,969.6 crore, up from Rs 14,944 crore.
 

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank up 3% after 14% jump in standalone Q2 net profit at Rs 11,746 cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The bank reported a 14.5 per cent increase in standalone Q2 net profit at Rs 11,746 crore, compared to Rs 10,261 crore in the year ago period. ICICI Bank's net interest income grew 9.5 per cent to Rs 20,048 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 18,307.9 crore in the previous year quarter, while gross NPA fell to 1.97 per cent from 2.15 per cent sequentially. The company's net NPA declined to 0.42 per cent, compared to 0.43 per cent in the last quarter.
 

9:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices advance

Broader markets were trading in green on Monday, with BSE MidCap index advancing by 0.40 per cent and BSE SmallCap rising by 0.51 per cent. 

9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, ONGC and L&T fall on NSE

Coal India, ONGC and L&T were among the top losers on NSE.

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty PSU Bank, Financial Services gain among sectors

Among sectoral trends, Nifty PSU Bank and Financial Services were top gainers, followed by Nifty Media and Nifty Metal. 
 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank, SBI, NTPC and Infosys lead on Sensex

ICICI Bank, SBI, NTPC and Infosys were among the top gainers on BSE Sensex.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty surges above 24,250

NSE's Nifty50 stood at 24,255 level, up 74 points 0.31 per cent.

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 350 pts

BSE Sensex stood at 79,758 level, up 356 points or 0.45 per cent.

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 250 pts in pre-open

The BSE Sensex jumped 251 points or 0.32 per cent at 79653 level in pre-open.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 24,200 in pre-open

NSE's Nifty50 rose 65 points or 0.27 per cent at 24,246 level in pre-open.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, October 28, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Monday.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up 410 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 79,812, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,286, up 106 points, or 0.44 per cent.
On the BSE Sensex, 11 out of the 30 stocks were trading in the red, with loses capped by JSW Steel (down 1.59 per cent), followed by Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp., and Tech Mahindra. On the flip side, gains were being led by ICICI Bank (up 2.54 per cent), followed by SBI, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, and Sun Pharma.
On the Nifty 50, 30 out of the 50 stocks were trading in the green, with gains led by Shriram Finance (up 4.71 per cent), followed by ICICI Bank, BEL, BPCL, and Dr Reddy's, while loses were capped by JSW Steel (down 1.85 per cent), followed by ONGC, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI Life.
Across sectors, the PSU Bank index was the top gainer, climbing around 1.8 per cent, while the Bank and Financial Services indices also climbed around 1 per cent.
The Auto, IT, Metal, Pharma, Health, Oil and Consumer Durables indices were also trading in the green, while the FMCG index was down 0.41 per cent.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was up 0.58 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was up 0.56 per cent.  
On Friday, Indian stock markets extended their bear run into the fifth straight session as foreign investors' selling spree, underwhelming September quarter results, and valuation concerns hit sentiment. 
  The benchmark indices were down for the fourth straight week, their longest weekly losing spell since August 2023. 
  The Nifty50 and the Sensex indices have shed more than 7 per cent during this period. 
  Meanwhile, the Sensex tumbled 662.87 points, or 0.83 per cent on Friday, to end the session at 79,402.29. The Nifty50, on the other hand, closed below the crucial level of 24,200 at 24,180.80, down 218.63 points or 0.9 per cent. 
  In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index dropped 1.48 per cent and the BSE SmallCap decllined 2.4 per cent during the trading session. In the past week, the mid- and small-cap indices have declined close to 9 per cent and are approaching the 'correction' zone.
  Across sectors, the Nifty Auto, Media, Metal, and PSU Bank indices slipped 2 per cent each on Friday. Defensive bets like Nifty Pharma and FMCG indices, on the flipside, gained up to 0.88 per cent. 
  Investors in India will also keep an eye out for infrastructure output data set to be released on Wednesday and manufacturing PMI on Friday, apart from numerous companies reporting their September quarter resutls. 
  Apart from that, markets in the Asia Pacific region were mostly higher on Monday morning.
  Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 and its Topix index climbed after the country’s Liberal Democratic Party lost its majority in Japan’s lower house following elections on Sunday.
  The LDP and its coalition partner Komeito have secured 215 out of 465 seats, public broadcaster NHK reported early Monday morning local time. The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party and the Democratic Party for the People also made significant gains in this election.
  The Nikkei was up 1.4 per cent, leading gains in Asia while the Topix was up 1.18 per cent. 
  South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.59 per cent, while the small cap Kosdaq was 1.02 per cent higher.
  Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.15 per cent.
  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.13 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.11 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was up 0.17 per cent.
  However, global stocks had slipped on Friday, finishing the week lower amid US election jitters.
  Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris are polling neck-and-neck in crucial swing states ahead of the November 5 election. Investors are anxious about a contested result roiling world markets and unleashing fresh geopolitical uncertainty.
  The benchmark S&P 500 ended slightly lower and closed the week down nearly 1 per cent, driven by losses in utilities and financials as well as gains in technology and communication-services stocks. Nasdaq finished the week higher.
  The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.61 per cent to 42,114.40, the S&P 500 eased 0.03 per cent to 5,808.12 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.56 per cent to 18,518.61.
  The European shares index ended down 0.03 per cent after giving up gains in choppy trading and finished 1.2 per cent lower for the week. 
  Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed lower by 0.02 per cent but dropped nearly 2 per cent for the week.
  Brent crude futures were down 4.27 per cent, or $3.25, at $72.80 a barrel. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 4.43 per cent, or $3.18 to $68.60. Both crude futures had finished the last week higher by about 4 per cent each.
  US Treasury yields edged higher as investors awaited key employment data this week for fresh clues on the likely path of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.
  Traders are pricing in near-95 per cent odds of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's November meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. 
  The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 3.8 basis points to 4.24 per cent.
  The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro,rose 0.24 per cent to 104.30.
  Gold prices rose in choppy trading after retreating from record highs. Spot gold rose 0.28 per cent to $2,743.31 an ounce. US gold futures settled 0.2 per cent higher at $2,754.60. Prices had hit an all-time high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday.  (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

