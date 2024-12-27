Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat start with positive bias for India; Asia mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, December 27, 2024: With the Christmas and New Year period making for thin trading around the world, coupled with events including US President-elect Donald Trump's inaugaration, and the US Fed's and India's RBI MPC's policy meetings clouding future outlook, which was being further exacerbated by the continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) due to the high valuations of Indian equities, markets were likely to continue on a cautious note in the short-term, while engaging in stock and sector specific action.

At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,929.5, slightly higher than Nifty futures' last close.

FIIs net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,376.67 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,336.16 on December 26.

Separately, India's market capitalisation has soared 18.4 per cent to $5.18 trillion in 2024, adding $806 billion. This growth ranked third globally among the top 15 major markets, both in percentage and absolute terms. India will finish the year with the fifth biggest global market.

In other news, the finance ministry in its latest monthly economic review, said a combination of monetary policy stance and macroprudential measures undertaken by the RBI may have contributed to demand slowdown in the first half (April-September) of FY25, which among other factors led to lower economic growth. The November review said there are reasons to believe the outlook for growth in the second half would be better.

According to a Reuters report citing two government sources, India is considering cutting income tax for individuals making up to Rs 15 lakh ($17,590) a year in February's budget to provide relief to the middle class and boost consumption as the economy slows.

Elsewhere in the secondary markets, derivatives trading volume has seen a 37 per cent month-on-month decline in December following a slew of measures undertaken by the market regulator Sebi to curb the frenzy in the derivatives segment.

In other news, index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have added a record number of investment accounts in 2024, buoyed by the sectoral and thematic investing euphoria that has spilled into the passive space.

In the primary markets, meanwhile, Mamata Machinery Limited IPO, DAM Capital Advisors Limited IPO, Sanathan Textiles Limited IPO, Concord Enviro Systems Limited IPO, and Transrail Lighting Limited IPO will list on the bourses in the mainline section, while Newmalayalam Steel Limited IPO will list in the SME section.

The basis of allottment for Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited IPO in the mainline section will get finalised today, while in the SME section, Citichem India Limited IPO will open for subcription and Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited IPO will enter its second day of subscription.

In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 ended a rangebound and muted session on a flat note. The 30-share Sensex settled at 78,472.48, down marginally by 0.39 points, after trading in the range of 78,898.37 to 78,173.38, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,750.20, up 22.55 points, or 0.1 per cent, from its previous close on Thursday. The Nifty50 traded within a narrow range of 23,653.60 and 23,854.50.

In the broader markets the Nifty Midcap 100 ended higher by 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap100 ended down by merely 0.02 per cent.

Sectoral indices, on the other hand, ended on a mixed note. Nifty Auto, Pharma, Financials, PSU Bank, Realty, and Healthcare indices ended higher by up to 0.84 per cent. In contrast, FMCG, IT, Metal, Private Bank, and Media were among the sectoral indices that ended in the red, with losses of up to 1.46 per cent.

Elsewhere, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note on Friday, as some markets return from the Boxing Day holiday and investors await economic data from the region.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.36 per cent as trading resumed after Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.92 per cent, while the Topix added 0.88 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was dragging by 0.83 per cent and the Kosdaq traded 0.31 per cent lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 0.2 per cent, and the CSI 300 was higher by 0.08 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was lower by 0.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, Wall Street closed mixed on Thursday and the US benchmark Treasury yield eased after scaling the highest level since May in light, directionless post-Christmas trading.

The dollar was flat, crude oil fell, and gold rose.

The three US stock indices were all nearly unchanged, paring mild early declines and interrupting what looked early this week like a nascent "Santa Claus rally," in which shares get a seasonal boost from low liquidity, tax-loss harvesting and investment of year-end bonuses.

With only a handful of trading days remaining in the year, the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and the Dow have scored respective gains of 33 per cent, 26 per cent and 14 per cent in 2024.

The major concerns for 2025 are the extent of the Fed's monetary easing, Trump's tariffs and other policies, and various geopolitical tensions.

New US claims for unemployment benefits dipped to the lowest in a month last week, consistent with a cooling but still-healthy US labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.07 per cent to 43,325.80, the S&P 500 fell 0.04 per cent to 6,037.59 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.05 per cent to 20,020.357.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.06 per cent, appearing on course to wrap up the year with a second consecutive annual gain of more than 17 per cent, unfazed by escalating geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.12 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.14 per cent lower but remained on track for a weekly gain.

European markets were closed for a second straight day on Thursday while London traders got Boxing Day off.

The Federal Reserve's less dovish messaging about lowering rates further next year, weighed on Treasuries and helped elevate the 10-year yield to its highest since early May. It peaked at 4.641, gaining steadily from around 4.10 per cent early this month.

Strong interest in a Treasury auction of seven-year notes spilled over in the afternoon, nudging the benchmark yield back down to 4.581 per cent, down 0.6 basis point from late Tuesday.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was flat at 4.33 per cent.

Likewise the dollar index, a basket of six currencies heavily weighted by the euro and yen, loosely tracked bond yields to stand unchanged late Thursday.

Oil gave up earlier gains due to China stimulus hopes and an industry report showing lower US inventories. US crude fell 0.7 per cent to $69.61 a barrel and Brent fell to $73.22 per barrel, down 0.49 per cent on the day.

Gold advanced on safe-haven demand as investors awaited further signals on the US economy's health. Spot gold rose 0.79 per cent to $2,633.77 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,627.90 an ounce.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 3.14 per cent to $95,334.00. Ethereum declined 4.42 per cent to $3,311.70.

(With inputs from Reuters.)