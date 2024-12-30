Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals subdued open with negative bias for India; Asia mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, December 30, 2024: Even as foreign institutional investors majorly sold Indian equities last week, frontline Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 managed to record gains of close to 1 per cent last week. However, the holiday-thinned trading and weak global cues were likely to weigh on investors' minds in the absence of any major domestic cues.

As such, at 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,989, marginally behind Nifty futures' last close.

That apart, FIIs net sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,323.29 crore on Friday, while domestic instutitional investors net bought shares worth Rs 2,544.64 on December 27.

In other news, Deloitte said on Sunday that the Indian economy is likely to grow at 6.5-6.8 per cent this fiscal and slightly higher between 6.7-7.3 per cent in FY2026, boosted by domestic consumption.

However, following the lacklustre growth numbers in the second quarter (Q2FY25), economists believe the upcoming Union Budget for 2025-26 should focus on reforms that will stimulate consumption, manufacturing and spur employment.

In that backdrop, Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of Samco Group, in a conversation with Business Standard's Sundar Sethuraman, says the 2024-25 (FY25) October-December (Q3) quarter earnings are expected to mirror those of the second quarter (Q2), with key sectors grappling with a demand slowdown. Further, Modi suggests domestic markets will likely stay volatile in calendar year (CY) 2025, influenced by developments in the US markets, inflation concerns, recession risks, and interest rate decisions.

Separately, gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw an extraordinary rise in demand during the calendar year (CY) 2024, driven by higher prices and favourable tax adjustments. In the first 11 months of CY 2024, investors poured nearly Rs 19,000 crore into gold and silver ETFs, compared to Rs 9,485 crore in CY 2023, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

In the primary markets, meanwhile, dalal Street investors are eyeing another eventful week, as four mainline IPOs, and two SME IPOs are set to debut on the bourses. In addition to these, the mainline segment will witness the opening of Indo Farm Equipment IPO, while Leo Dry Fruits and Spices, and Technichem Organics IPOs will open for public subscription on the SME platforms.

Not only that, IPOs saw strong gains in 2024, with a weighted average first-day increase of 31 per cent, compared to 40 per cent in 2023, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Meanwhile, stocks of leading hotel companies have been hitting their all-time highs this month, driven by expectations of a strong performance in the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2024-25 (FY25) and continued growth in 2025-26 (FY26), supported by a higher base.

In the previous trading session, the benchmark equity indices ended the week's last trading session in positive territory. The Sensex added 226 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 78,699.07, while the Nifty50 settled in the green at 23,813.40 with gains of 63 points or 0.27 per cent.

Sectoral indices ended on a mixed note, while Nifty Pharma outrunning others; it rose 1.30 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto, up 0.97 per cent, and Nifty Healthcare, up 0.80 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Oil and Gas among others closed in the negative territory.

That apart, Asian shares mostly edged lower on Monday as high Treasury yields challenged lofty Wall Street equity valuations while underpinning the US dollar near multi-month peaks.

Volumes were light with the New Year holiday looming and a rather bare data diary this week. China has the PMI factory surveys out on Tuesday, while the US ISM survey for December is due on Friday. India's Manufacturing PMI data is also on tap for Thursday, January 2, 2025.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 per cent, but is still 16 per cent higher for the year.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.75 per cent, but is sitting on gains of 20 per cent for 2024.

South Korea's main index, Kospi was trading ahead by 0.65 per cent, while its broader market peer, Kosdaq was higher by 1.5 per cent.

Australia's ASX200 was lower by 0.43 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was ahead by 0.17 per cent.

In mainland China, the CSI 300 was down by 0.15 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was behind by 0.14 per cent.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both off 0.1 per cent. Wall Street suffered a broad-based sell off on Friday with no obvious trigger, though volumes were just two-thirds of the daily average.

The S&P 500 fell 1.11 per cent; the Nasdaq Composite ended down 1.49 per cent; and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77 per cent.

The S&P 500 is still up 25 per cent for the year and the Nasdaq 31 per cent, which is stretching valuations when compared to the risk-free return of Treasuries. Investors are counting on earnings per share growth of just over 10 per cent in 2025, versus a 12.47 per cent expected rise in 2024, according to LSEG data.

Yet yields on 10-year Treasuries are near eight-month highs at 4.631 per cent and ending the year around 75 basis points above where they started it, even though the Fed delivered 100 basis points of cuts to cash rates.

Bond investors may also be wary of burgeoning supply as President-elect Donald Trump is promising tax cuts with few concrete proposals for restraining the budget deficit.

Trump is expected to release at least 25 executive orders when he takes office on Jan. 20, covering a range of issues from immigration to energy and crypto policy.

Widening interest rate differentials have kept the US dollar in demand, giving it gains of 6.5 per cent for the year on a basket of major currencies.

The strength of the dollar has been something of a burden for gold prices, though the metal is still 28 per cent higher for the year so far at $2,624 an ounce.

Oil has had a tougher year as concerns about demand, particularly from China, kept a lid on prices and forced OPEC+ to repeatedly extend a deal to limit supplies.

Brent fell 37 cents to $73.80 a barrel, while US crude lost 17 cents to $70.43 per barrel. (With inputs from Reuters.)