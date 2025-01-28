Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up start for India; Hong Kong up, Nikkei drags
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up start for India; Hong Kong up, Nikkei drags

Markets Today LIVE: While initial cues showed a higher open for India, a global tech and AI-related selloff in stocks the previous day and other macro headwinds are likely to keep investors cautious

SI Reporter New Delhi
share market stock market trading
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 5,015.46 crore on January 27, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 6,642.15 crore on Monday.

8 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:02 AM IST
Key Events

9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian oversold and is set for a rebound

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Try to amicably resolve dispute over Lodha trademark: HC to Lodha brothers

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 360 One WAM to acquire brokerage house B-K Securities for Rs 1,884 cr

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'For today's session, Nifty supports lie in the area spanning 22,725 and 22,787'

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW group forays into copper mining with Rs 2,600 crore investment

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit drops 77% to Rs 2,115 cr, revenue down 5%

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel Q3 result: Net profit drops 43% to Rs 295 cr due to lower income

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLSoftware designates India as its fifth key global pillar in strategy

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of India targets 35% share in MCLR-linked credit in next 2-3 years

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mahindra Logistics Q3 results: Loss at Rs 9.03 cr, revenue jumps 14%

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Small steps to equity: Lowering SIP threshold should increase penetration

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Finance ministry pushes PSBs to boost affordable insurance coverage

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Yellow metal: Maintain allocation; tariff battles may sustain bull run

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI's Rs 1.5 trillion liquidity booster raises Feb rate cut hopes

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Worsening woes: Investors lose Rs 9.2 trillion in broadbased selloff

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bears on the prowl as markets turn skittish; individual stocks hit hard

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: DeepSeek sparks AI stock selloff; Nvidia loses record $593 bn in mcap

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Coal India, Tata Steel, Emami in focus today

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cipla, Bajaj Auto Q3; RBI; Nasdaq; DeepSeek; CLN Energy IPO

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty suggests positive start for Sensex, Nifty

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nikkei drags in Asian markets

8:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech selloff drags Nasdaq, S&P 500 lower

7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian oversold and is set for a rebound

The DeepSeek impact on the US stock market in general, and the tech stocks in particular, has turned out to be a reality check for the overvalued stock market. In the medium-term this is likely to have a sobering effect on markets, globally.
 
The Indian market appears to be oversold and is set for a rebound. The RBI’s announcement of measures to boost the liquidity in the banking system by around Rs 1.5 trillion is positive for the market. This raises the prospects of a rate cut by the MPC in the February policy meeting. Banks are likely to benefit.
 
After the correction the market is now trading at fair valuations which are in line with long-term (10-year) averages. Investors can utilise the opportunity to buy fundamentally strong high quality stocks. The outperformance of largecaps over mid-and smallcaps is a healthy trend.

(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)
 

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Try to amicably resolve dispute over Lodha trademark: HC to Lodha brothers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Bombay High Court on Monday suggested Abhishek Lodha and his brother Abhinandan Lodha to try and amicably resolve the issue over the use of 'Lodha' trademark.

The Abhishek Lodha-promoted Macrotech Developers Ltd earlier this month filed a suit in the HC against Abhinandan Lodha's real estate firm, House of Abhinandan Lodha, claiming the name 'Lodha' was their trademark and no one else could use it.

The suit sought Rs 5,000 crore as damages from Abhinandan Lodha's company.
 
In an interim application, Macrotech Developers sought a perpetual injunction against the defendants from infringing their trademark 'Lodha'. READ MORE
 

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto parts firm Sundram Fasteners Q3 net profit flat at Rs 131 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Chennai-based auto parts major Sundram Fasteners has posted a marginal rise of around 1 per cent in net profit during the October to December quarter of FY25 to Rs 130.73 crore, up from Rs 129.44 crore during the same quarter in the previous financial year.
 
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 1,441.12 crore, compared to Rs 1,367.25 crore during the same period in the previous year, posting an increase of 5 per cent. The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, amounted to Rs 6.21, compared to Rs 6.12 in the corresponding period last year. READ MORE
 

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Petronet LNG Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 25.6% to Rs 901 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer, Petronet LNG, registered a 25.6 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 901.7 crore for the third quarter (October-December) of FY25, down from Rs 1,212.9 crore in Q3FY24. On a sequential basis, profit was 4.45 per cent higher than the Rs 870.61 crore registered in the preceding quarter.
 
The state-run company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 12,226.66 crore, 17 per cent lower than the Rs 14,747.21 crore registered in the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in its filing to exchanges. Petronet LNG reported the highest-ever half-yearly volume throughput in the first nine months of FY25 at 729 trillion British thermal units (tBtu) of LNG. READ MORE
 

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NCLAT dismisses insolvency plea against HUL, cites pre-existing dispute

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday set aside a plea against HUL, filed by an operational creditor seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against the FMCG major.
 
The appellate tribunal has upheld an order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which on September 5, 2024 had set aside a plea filed under Section 9 of IBC by K Lakshmi Narayana, Proprietor of Lalithambica Enterprises, alleging default.
 
The NCLT had found that the sum of the invoices, which was within the three-year limitation period, was less than the threshold limit of Rs 1 crore. READ MORE
 

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 360 One WAM to acquire brokerage house B-K Securities for Rs 1,884 cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wealth and asset manager 360 One WAM will acquire brokerage house Batlivala & Karani Securities and Batlivala & Karani Finserv for Rs 1,884 crore, the company said on Monday.

The definitive agreement for the acquisition includes Rs 200 crore of cash and cash equivalents. B&K is a leading mid-cap brokerage servicing foreign and domestic financial institutions. Sahil Murarka, the managing director at B&K Securities, will join the 360 One group and lead the broking and capital markets business after the transaction.
 
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals. READ MORE
 

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'For today's session, Nifty supports lie in the area spanning 22,725 and 22,787'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Technically speaking, the nifty has now come to an area where the covid-era rising trendline is about a percent lower so that remains a key marker to note. For today's session, supports lie in an area spanning 22,725 and 22,787. 

The opening bell gap-down from yesterday offers resistance at 23,050 and is the immediate hurdle that bulls should overcome on a closing basis for some initial respite. The broader market, represented by the NSE500, now has 9 per cent and 8 per cent of its members trading above the 50- and the 100-day averages, which means the current decline is very mature and the risk of a short-covering based advance is very high. 

Foreigners' net short position in index futures has come off from 350,000 contracts a week ago to 271,000 contracts at yesterday's close, so clearly, bearish positioning is being curtailed back ahead of the budget this Saturday.'

Views By: Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities
 

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW group forays into copper mining with Rs 2,600 crore investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sajjan Jindal’s JSW group on Monday announced its entry into the copper business, with the winning of a Mine Operator and Developer (MDO) contract for two mining blocks in Jharkhand. The group said it will invest Rs 2,600 crore in the business.

“This strategic move marks the JSW group’s entry into the mining of non-ferrous metal sector in keeping with its vision to diversify and meet the increasing demand for essential metals across high-growth sectors,” JSW said in a statement.
 
Won through a competitive bidding process, the project involves operationalising the two mines and setting up of a copper concentrator plant. READ MORE
 
 

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit drops 77% to Rs 2,115 cr, revenue down 5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Public-sector undertaking Indian Oil Corporation on Monday reported 76.57 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,115 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 9,029.56 crore reported during the same period last year. The sharp drop in profits was attributed to lower refining margins and rising expenses during the quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell marginally by 5 per cent to Rs 2,15,522 crore, from Rs 2,26,892 reported in the year-ago period.

Expenses for the refinery remained flat Y-o-Y at Rs 2.19 trillion, compared to Rs 2.17 trillion. Sequentially, however, expenses rose by 8.4 per cent from Rs 2.02 trillion. READ MORE
 

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel Q3 result: Net profit drops 43% to Rs 295 cr due to lower income

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel on Monday reported a 43.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 295.49 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024, due to lower income.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 522.14 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income declined to Rs 53,869.33 crore in the October-December period from Rs 55,539.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing by Tata Steel.
 
Total expenses of Tata Steel dropped to Rs 52,118.09 crore over 53,351.13 in the year-ago period. READ MORE
 

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Experiential travel a new avenue of strong growth: MMT Group CEO Magow

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nasdaq-listed travel aggregator firm MakeMyTrip (MMT) has found experiential travel — including live events and pilgrimage tourism — has emerged as a new avenue for growth in the country.
 
The aggregator recorded a 12 per cent rise in net profit to $27.1 million in its third quarter (Q3) ending December 31, compared to $24 million in the year-ago period. The company reported a 26.2 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue, reaching $267.4 million from $214.2 million in Q3 of the previous financial year. READ MORE
 

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLSoftware designates India as its fifth key global pillar in strategy

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLSoftware, the software division of HCLTech, has designated India as its fifth key geography, underlining the country’s growing significance in its global strategy. Previously part of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, India is now an independent focus area alongside the Americas, Europe, APACJ (APAC excluding Japan), and MEA (Middle East and Africa).
 
Rajiv Shesh, chief revenue officer at HCLSoftware, emphasised India’s dual role as both a producer and consumer of software. READ MORE
 

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of India targets 35% share in MCLR-linked credit in next 2-3 years

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With the interest rate cut cycle around the corner, Bank of India (BoI) is tweaking its lending strategy to enhance the share of the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR)-linked loans from about 29 per cent now to 35 per cent in the next two to three years.
 
Rajneesh Karnatak, managing director and chief executive of BoI, told Business Standard that earnings from external benchmark-linked rate (EBLR) loans to retail and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be impacted and may also dent net interest margins (NIM) when the policy repo rate is cut. READ MORE
 

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mahindra Logistics Q3 results: Loss at Rs 9.03 cr, revenue jumps 14%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mahindra Logistics reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday, helped by steady demand in its third-party logistics business and narrower losses in its express commerce segment.
 
The logistics services provider reported a consolidated net loss - its eighth consecutive quarter - of Rs 9.03 crore ($1.05 million) for the three months ended December 31, compared with a loss of Rs 17.41 crore a year ago.
 
Revenue from operations in the third quarter rose 14 per cent to Rs 1,594 crore. READ MORE
 

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: DLF sells 41% units of super luxury Dahlias project in nine weeks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Realty major DLF announced that it has sold nearly 41 per cent of its offerings in its super-luxury Dahlias project, worth Rs 11,816 crore, within nine weeks of the announcement.
 
The 17-acre housing project, which is set to be launched by mid-2025, has already sold 173 of the 420 apartments available. READ MORE
 
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, January 28, 2025: Global AI and semiconductor stocks came under heavy selling pressure -- dragging frontline indices lower across regions -- in Monday's trading session after Chinese startup DeepSeek's generative AI model emerged as a viable and inexpensive alternative to what has largely been a US tech companies dominated space. 
  The selloff in tech stocks saw AI chipmaker Nvidia lose close to $600 billion in market cap on Monday, the biggest drop for any company on a single day in US history. The chipmaker’s stock price plummeted 17 per cent to close at $118.58. 
  The sell-off was sparked by concerns that Chinese artificial intelligence lab DeepSeek is presenting increased competition in the global AI battle. 
  The selloff was apparent in the tech-heavy Nasdaq's fall of 3.1 per cent on Monday, and the S&P 500's decline of  1.46 per cent. Earlier in the day in India, the Nifty IT index had closed lower by 3.36 per cent, amid wider weakness in the markets. In contrast, the Dow Jones climbed 0.65 per cent at close. 
  While DeepSeek's emergence is expected to keep investors on their toes regarding the widely-bought into AI-boom narrative, uncertainty about wider macroeconomic factors, including the Donald Trump-led administration's tariff policies, and inflation, are expected to keep markets jittery.
  Closer home, the continued selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) is expected to continue pressuring benchmark indices. 
  The market rout in India had deepened on Monday, with key indices falling to their lowest levels since June 6 last year as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their selling streak amid concerns over an earnings growth slowdown. Global market volatility, fuelled by uncertain US policies and the potential impact of Chinese ChatGPT rival DeepSeek, further dampened investor sentiment.
  The Sensex plunged 824 points, or 1.1 per cent, to close at 75,366, while the Nifty 50 dropped 263 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 22,829 — their lowest closing levels since June 6 last year. The Nifty 50 closed below the 23,000 mark for the first time since June 7.
  Broader markets suffered steeper losses, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index tumbling 4 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 shedding 3 per cent. The fear gauge, India VIX, surged 8.3 per cent to 18.13, reflecting heightened volatility. READ MORE
  In that backdrop, at 8:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,935, around 90 points higher than Nifty futures' last close. 
  In the same vein, weakened market conditions have emboldened bears to launch targeted attacks on individual stocks. In recent weeks, shares of several high-profile companies, including Cyient, Kalyan Jewellers, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Ola Electric Mobility, have seen over a fifth of their value erode within days. Market insiders reveal that bears are homing in on vulnerable stocks with lofty valuations, promoter share pledging, and negative news triggers. READ MORE
   In other news, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced a three-pronged measure to address tight liquidity conditions in the banking system, just 10 days before the six-member Monetary Policy Committee’s decision on the repo rate.  These steps, according to bankers, are expected to inject about Rs 1.5 trillion into the system, reducing the likelihood of further cash reserve ratio (CRR) cuts. Experts believe these steps towards boosting liquidity raise the likelihood of an interest rate cut in the February 5-7 monetary policy review. READ MORE
  Separately, the Union finance ministry has asked public-sector banks (PSBs) to intensify expanding the coverage of government-backed affordable life insurance schemes under its financial-inclusion initiative, according to a senior government official. READ MORE
  Also, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra flagged the rise in digital frauds while emphasising the need for robust and proactive systems to thwart such attempts during his first interaction with managing directors and chief executive officers (CEOs) of public and private sector banks after taking charge. He also directed banks to enhance oversight over third-party service providers to mitigate risks and strengthen customer service and grievance redress mechanisms. READ MORE
  Elsewhere, credit information bureau TransUnion CIBIL warned on Monday that the trend of rising defaults in consumption-led loans — credit cards, personal loans, and consumer durable loans — in India risks spreading to secured credit, i.e., loans with collateral. Balance-level serious delinquencies (measured as 90 days or more past due) by product improved for secured loan products but deteriorated for consumption-led loans. READ MORE
  In the primary markets, meanwhile, there is no activity scheduled in the mainline section, in the SME section, H.M. Electro Mech Limited IPO and GB Logistics Commerce Limited IPO will see their last day of subscription window, and the basis of allotment for GB Logistics Commerce Limited IPO will get finalised today.
 
In the Asia-Pacific region, while markets in Australian, Taiwan, South Korean and China are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, stocks in Hong Kong rose after Wall Street saw a massive drop in shares of tech companies.
  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index traded 0.17 per cent higher, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.65 per cent and the Topix lost 0.41 per cent.
  Japan’s chip-related stocks extended losses for a second day. Advantest lost 9.66 per cent. Tokyo Electron fell 4.05 per cent, while Renesas Electronics dipped 1.54 per cent.
  In the previous day's trading session in markets globally, US technology shares dropped sharply on Monday as surging interest in Chinese startup DeepSeek's low-cost artificial intelligence model raised doubts about the sector's lofty valuations.
  The tumble in global equities prompted a widespread flight to safety, with US government bonds rising and safe-haven currencies - the yen and Swiss franc - surging.
  DeepSeek, which overtook rival ChatGPT to become the top-rated free application on Apple's App Store in the US, says it uses lower-cost chips and less data, challenging a bet in markets that AI will drive demand along a supply chain from chipmakers to data centers.
  The CBOE Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, jumped 20 per cent.
  In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was little changed, but the STOXX Europe 600 technology index fell more than 3 per cent, its biggest one-day drop since mid-October. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell about 1 per cent.
  US Treasury yields tumbled to multi-week lows, tracking steep declines in equities, as investors sought the safety of government bonds.
  The benchmark US 10-year yield dropped 9.1 basis points to 4.532 per cent. That pushed the dollar lower, with safe-haven currencies as the main beneficiaries.
  The dollar fell nearly 1 per cent against the yen and 0.4 per cent against the Swiss franc, two currencies that often gain during periods of market unease.
  The dollar index, which measures how the US currency trades versus a basket of peers, declined 0.3 per cent, around its lowest level since Dec. 18.
  US import tariffs remain a key theme, with President Donald Trump so far refraining from implementing broad trade levies.
  China, Mexico and Canada are facing a nervy wait after Trump last week earmarked Feb. 1 for additional tariffs on top trading  partners.
  The dollar also rose 0.4 per cent against the Colombian peso after a short-lived spat over deportations. On Sunday, Trump threatened Colombia with tariffs and sanctions to punish it for refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees, but Colombia later said it would accept repatriation flights and the U.S. sanctions threat was put on hold.
  Monday's market volatility kicks off a busy week in which both the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet to set interest rates.
  "The Fed is likely to keep rates steady, and markets have embraced our view of higher-for-longer rates," BlackRock Investment Institute strategists wrote in a note on Monday.
  "We think the ECB has more room for further cuts," they added. "Yet like in the US, we see structural constraints keeping inflation and rates higher than pre-pandemic."
  Oil prices fell about 2 per cent on Monday as the deal with Colombia reduced immediate concern over oil supply disruptions.
  Gold prices declined more than 1 per cent, retreating from near-record highs seen in the last session, as investors liquidated bullion positions, along with a broader market sell-off sparked by DeepSeek.
  Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin slumped 3.5 per cent, dropping below $100,000 for the first time in a week before rebounding to $101,455.  (With inputs from agencies.)

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News