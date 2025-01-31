Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts higher at 77,000; Auto, FMCG gain, BSE Mid, Smallcap up

Markets Today LIVE: Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, were trading higher during early trades on Friday

SI Reporter New Delhi
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,582.95 crore on January 30, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,165.89 crore on Thursday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Key Events

10:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's why Feb F&O series could be bullish for Nifty; key analysis here

10:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty climb higher

9:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kalyan Jewellers shares up 8%, hovers near upper circuit on posting Q3 nos

9:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BEL's strong Q3, promising outlook lead brokerages to issue 'Buy' call

9:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages bullish on L&T post steady Q3, eye domestic capex, global growth

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: L&T, Tata Consumer, Trent lead gains on NSE

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto, IT, Consumer Durables rise among sectors

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in advance

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rises 45 pts, nears 23,300

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 120 pts in early trades

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty nears 23,300 in pre-open deals

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex settles over 100 pts higher in pre-open

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech levels to watch today

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Probability of rally, post Budget, will be high if the Budget delivers

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani group-promoted Ambuja Cements a hot pick despite margin pressure

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO ends today; 47% subscription, GMP drops to 1%

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vedanta Q3 Preview; here's what to expect from mining major in December qtr

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nestle Q3 preview; analysts expect profit to slip 5% YoY, margins contract

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharma Q3 Preview; profits may jump 13%, revenues to rise 10% YoY

8:40 AM

Adopt 'Short Strangle' on Nifty ahead of Budget: Sahaj Agrawal, Kotak Sec

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah suggests Bull Spread on Bank Nifty ahead of Budget 2025

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Economic Survey, US GDP; Nestle, ONGC, Q3; Dr. Agarwal's IPO to guide markets today

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: L&T, Biocon, BoB, CCI, Kalyan Jewellers, Aavas Fin in focus today

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint flat start for Sensex, Nifty

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market settles higher on Thursday

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

10:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's why Feb F&O series could be bullish for Nifty; key analysis here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures shed 2.1 per cent in the January series, and in the process logged its fourth consecutive series loss.
According to Nandish Shah, derivative analyst at HDFC Securities, Nifty has till date not logged a 5-month losing streak in the derivative market since the year 2000.
 
That apart, another key highlight of the February rollover is that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) long-short ratio stands at a record low of 0.13. This ratio implies that FIIs hold 8 short positions across index futures (a combination of Nifty, Bank Nifty and MidCap Nifty) for every long trade in index futures. READ MORE
 

10:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty climb higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading higher on Friday. 

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 77,157, up 397.98 points, or 0.52 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was 142.45 points, or 0.61 per cent, higher at 23,391.95. 

9:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kalyan Jewellers shares up 8%, hovers near upper circuit on posting Q3 nos

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kalyan Jewellers India shares jumped 7.6 per cent on Friday, logging an intraday high at Rs 466.55 per share, which was just 2 per cent away from its upper circuit of Rs 484.3 per share on BSE. The stock climbed after the company posted healthy Q3 results. 

Around 9:22 AM, Kalyan Jewellers share price was up 5.58 per cent at Rs 464.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 76,897.97. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 47,951.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 794.6 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 322.05 per share. READ MORE
 
 

9:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BEL's strong Q3, promising outlook lead brokerages to issue 'Buy' call

Stock Market LIVE Updates: State-owned aerospace and defence company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) delivered a robust Q3FY25 results, reporting a 52.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,311 crore, up from Rs 859.6 crore in Q3FY24, driven by strong operational performance and a healthy order book.
 
Among the top highlights of BEL’s Q3FY25 performance include a 39 per cent Y-o-Y growth in execution and a 330 basis points (bps) expansion in Ebitda margin/operating profit margin (OPM) to 28.9 per cent, surpassing analyst expectations. 
 
Despite slower order inflows during the first nine months of FY25, the company remains optimistic about meeting its FY25 order intake target of over Rs 25,000 crore, backed by a solid order book of Rs 71,100 crore and a pipeline exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. READ MORE
 

9:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages bullish on L&T post steady Q3, eye domestic capex, global growth

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Construction and manufacturing major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a steady set of numbers in the October to December quarter on the back of strong momentum in international execution and the energy segment. 
 
Despite muted government capex during 9MFY25, analysts, riding on hopes of a higher domestic capex and strong order inflows going forward, believe L&T is well placed to navigate short-term volatility in the capex cycle, while benefiting from long-term tailwinds of capex growth in India and overseas (Middle East). 

Following the company reporting its results on Thursday, January 30, at 9:20 AM, the company's share price was trading 4.42 per cent higher, at 3,571.05 on the BSE, and 4.62 per cent higher, at 3,579.10, on the NSE. The company's scrip was trading as the top gainer on both the 30-stock BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 today. READ MORE
 

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: L&T, Tata Consumer, Trent lead gains on NSE

L&T, Tata Consumer, Trent lead gains on NSE.

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto, IT, Consumer Durables rise among sectors

Among sectors, Nifty Auto, IT, and Consumer Durables were among the top gainers.

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in advance

The BSE SmallCap index rose 0.33 per cent while the BSE MiDCap index surged 0.28 per cent. 

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check

18 out of 30 stocks trade in green on the BSE Sensex.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rises 45 pts, nears 23,300

The NSE's Nifty50 rose 45 points at 23,295 level. 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 120 pts in early trades

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty nears 23,300 in pre-open deals

Nifty nears 23,300 in pre-open deals.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex settles over 100 pts higher in pre-open

Sensex settles over 100 points higher in pre-open.

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech levels to watch today

Though an enthusiastic upside evolved early in the day, it failed short of achieving the full objective of 23,485 lined up for yesterday. We will go in today aiming to play for the same objective today, as the 23,128 region had stepped in to restrain the dips and allow bulls to regroup. Downside marker may be pushed higher to 23,260-200 region.

(View by:  Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.)

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Probability of rally, post Budget, will be high if the Budget delivers

The Budget - expectations and actuals - will influence the market today and tomorrow. Since we are going into the Budget without a pre-Budget rally, the probability of a rally, post Budget, will be high if the Budget delivers on growth stimulating initiatives like cuts in personal income tax. But it is important to understand that the impact of the Budget will last only for a few days, at best.

The medium to long-term trend of the market will be dictated by GDP and earnings growth. Therefore, investors should look for cues on these crucial macro trends.
 
Market is strongly reacting to results with good results being rewarded and poor results getting punished. This has spiked the market volatility. Fairly-valued high quality largecap financials continue to be a safe sector for investors.

(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, January 31, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading higher on Friday. 
  At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 77,157, up 397.98 points, or 0.52 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was 142.45 points, or 0.61 per cent, higher at 23,391.95. 
  Gains on the NSE Nifty50 were led by Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consumer, Titan Company, Wipro, and Infosys, rising up to 3.63 per cent during early trade. Conversely, ITC Hotels, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, and Coal India were among the top laggards.   
Mirroring benchmarks, the broader markets, too, started their Friday trading session in positive territory.  Among sectors, IT, Auto, FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Pharma indices were trading higher, while Banking and Financial Services were trading in the red.
  With the Budget Session of the Indian Parliament starting today with the presentation of the Economic Survey for 2024-25, investors here will be keeping a keen eye on proceedings. The impact of American President Donald Trump’s policies on trade and immigration and the related matter of the “overall economic slowdown” will be part of the Opposition’s quiver as the government has listed 16 Bills that it would try to pass during the session.  
  Prominent among them is a bill on making laws stringent for identifying and deporting foreigners staying illegally in the country. Also, India’s preparedness on AI and how it perceives the emergence of China in the field will figure in what the Opposition highlights. Read More
  Due to the increased volatility witnessed in the markets over the past few months, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is poised to record its fourth consecutive monthly decline. Historically, the index has seen declines spanning four or more months only five times, with the last occurrence in 2001. READ MORE
  
Benchmark equity indices extended their northward movement for the third consecutive session to settle in positive territory on Thursday. The BSE Sensex added 226.85 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 76,759.81 and the Nifty50 added 86.40 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 23,249.50. The index traded in a range of 23,311.15 to 23,139.20 on Thursday.
  In the primary markets, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care IPO (Mainline) and Malpani Pipes And Fittings IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription window, while HM Electro IPO (SME) and GB Logistics IPO (SME) will make their debut.
  That apart, even as the sharp fall in the equity market has led to losses for systematic investment plan (SIP) investors over the one-year period, the pace of inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) is unlikely to see a major drop. The latest assets under management (AUM) data for equity MF schemes show no signs of major outflows from key schemes. As of January 28, the AUM of largecap funds was down only 3.7 per cent since the end of December 2024, compared to a 4.3 per cent fall in the Nifty 100. READ MORE
  In other news, elevated slippages in agriculture and microfinance portfolios impacted the profitability of private banks during the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2024-25, leading to a sequential decline in net profits. Margins also came under pressure due to these higher slippages. The net profit of 12 private banks rose 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 42,550 crore but fell 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). READ MORE
  On the eve of the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in Parliament, the Congress, the most prominent opposition party in the parliament, on Thursday released a report titled “Real State of the Economy”, which blamed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s economic policies for “marching India forward into the middle income trap, which will make India ‘uncompetitive, underproductive and unequal’”. The report argued a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the 6 per cent range was insufficient to create jobs for India’s growing youth population, especially when rapid technological change was disrupting the future of jobs. READ MORE
  Separately, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth Rs 1.2 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 20,000 crore at the open market operation (OMO) purchase auction on Thursday—the first of the three auctions announced by the RBI earlier this week. READ MORE
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently halted the loan disbursement activities of four non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) from October 2024. Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024, top executives of leading NBFCs said the regulator's firm stance against some entities would not have an overall impact on the sector. READ MORE
 
Meanwhile, Asia markets mostly rose on Friday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was ahead by 0.08 per cent, while the broader Topix index rose 0.04 per cent.
  The Tokyo consumer price index, excluding fresh food, rose 2.5 per cent year on year in January, in line with Reuters' estimates, compared with 2.4 per cent in the previous month. 
  Meanwhile, Japan’s retail sales for December climbed 3.7 per cent from the previous year, while its industrial output figures for December grew at 0.3 per cent, month on month, ifrom the 2.2 per cent drop in the month before.
  South Korean were lower by 1.04 per cent, opening after a four-day break, while the small-cap Kosdaq lost 0.55 per cent. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.55 per cent.
  Elsewhere, US GDP growth in the December quarter increased at an annual rate of 2.3 per cent, according to advance GDP estimate released on Thursday, compared to Reuters' estimate  of a rise of 2.6 per cent during the quarter, while Wall Street shares advanced overnight on the back of December quarter results from companies there. 
  Separately, gold prices hit a record high, while the dollar climbed, in the face of overhanging risks emanating from President Donald Trump's tariff plans. READ MORE
 
  US stocks ended higher on Thursday as investors digested a stack of key earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 rose about 0.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added about 0.25 per cent.
  Technology stocks stumbled badly on Monday as investors factored in implications from the low-cost Chinese AI model, with shares of high-profile tech names such as Nvidia , Broadcom and  per cent getting pummelled.
  Data earlier on Thursday showed US economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, but remained robust enough for investors to expect the Fed to lower rates only gradually this year. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.3 per cent annualised rate last quarter, below estimates in a Reuters poll for a rise of 2.6 per cent, after accelerating at a 3.1 per cent pace in the July-September quarter, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday.
  US Treasury yields fell on Thursday in line with declining European government bond yields. The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes dropped 3.9 basis points to 4.516 per cent.
  President Donald Trump's policies remain a risk for the Fed's policy outlook, and Saturday is likely to see new tariffs slapped on Canada, Mexico and possibly China. The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar both weakened about 0.5 per cent versus the dollar late on Thursday following related comments from Trump.
  The European Central Bank cut interest rates as expected on Thursday and reiterated that euro zone inflation is increasingly under control despite concerns about global trade.
  On European markets, the STOXX 600 index hit a new record high, rising 0.86 per cent, in a heavy earnings day that included results from Deutsche Bank, energy producer Shell and retailer H&M. The euro and sterling were flat on the day at $1.04 and $1.24, respectively.
  The yen, however, strengthened about 0.65 per cent to 154.25 per dollar with Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino saying in a speech that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with its forecasts.
  In commodities, gold rose about 1.3 per cent to $2,792 an ounce to hit record levels, taking advantage of the drop in the dollar. 
  Oil prices edged up on Thursday, held in check by threatened US tariffs on Canadian and Mexican crude imports that could take effect this weekend. Brent crude futures settled 29 cents, or 0.4 per cent, higher at $76.87 a barrel. US crude futures finished at $72.73 a barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent higher than Wednesday.  (With inputes from agencies.)

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

