Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts higher at 77,000; Auto, FMCG gain, BSE Mid, Smallcap up

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, January 31, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading higher on Friday. At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 77,157, up 397.98 points, or 0.52 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was 142.45 points, or 0.61 per cent, higher at 23,391.95. Gains on the NSE Nifty50 were led by Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consumer, Titan Company, Wipro, and Infosys, rising up to 3.63 per cent during early trade. Conversely, ITC Hotels, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, and Coal India were among the top laggards. Mirroring benchmarks, the broader markets, too, started their Friday trading session in positive territory. Among sectors, IT, Auto, FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Pharma indices were trading higher, while Banking and Financial Services were trading in the red. With the Budget Session of the Indian Parliament starting today with the presentation of the Economic Survey for 2024-25, investors here will be keeping a keen eye on proceedings. The impact of American President Donald Trump's policies on trade and immigration and the related matter of the "overall economic slowdown" will be part of the Opposition's quiver as the government has listed 16 Bills that it would try to pass during the session. Prominent among them is a bill on making laws stringent for identifying and deporting foreigners staying illegally in the country. Also, India's preparedness on AI and how it perceives the emergence of China in the field will figure in what the Opposition highlights.

Due to the increased volatility witnessed in the markets over the past few months, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is poised to record its fourth consecutive monthly decline. Historically, the index has seen declines spanning four or more months only five times, with the last occurrence in 2001.

Benchmark equity indices extended their northward movement for the third consecutive session to settle in positive territory on Thursday. The BSE Sensex added 226.85 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 76,759.81 and the Nifty50 added 86.40 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 23,249.50. The index traded in a range of 23,311.15 to 23,139.20 on Thursday.

Benchmark equity indices extended their northward movement for the third consecutive session to settle in positive territory on Thursday. The BSE Sensex added 226.85 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 76,759.81 and the Nifty50 added 86.40 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 23,249.50. The index traded in a range of 23,311.15 to 23,139.20 on Thursday.

In the primary markets, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care IPO (Mainline) and Malpani Pipes And Fittings IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription window, while HM Electro IPO (SME) and GB Logistics IPO (SME) will make their debut.

That apart, even as the sharp fall in the equity market has led to losses for systematic investment plan (SIP) investors over the one-year period, the pace of inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) is unlikely to see a major drop. The latest assets under management (AUM) data for equity MF schemes show no signs of major outflows from key schemes. As of January 28, the AUM of largecap funds was down only 3.7 per cent since the end of December 2024, compared to a 4.3 per cent fall in the Nifty 100.

In other news, elevated slippages in agriculture and microfinance portfolios impacted the profitability of private banks during the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2024-25, leading to a sequential decline in net profits. Margins also came under pressure due to these higher slippages. The net profit of 12 private banks rose 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 42,550 crore but fell 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

On the eve of the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in Parliament, the Congress, the most prominent opposition party in the parliament, on Thursday released a report titled "Real State of the Economy", which blamed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's economic policies for "marching India forward into the middle income trap, which will make India 'uncompetitive, underproductive and unequal'". The report argued a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the 6 per cent range was insufficient to create jobs for India's growing youth population, especially when rapid technological change was disrupting the future of jobs.

Separately, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth Rs 1.2 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 20,000 crore at the open market operation (OMO) purchase auction on Thursday—the first of the three auctions announced by the RBI earlier this week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently halted the loan disbursement activities of four non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) from October 2024. Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024, top executives of leading NBFCs said the regulator's firm stance against some entities would not have an overall impact on the sector.

Meanwhile, Asia markets mostly rose on Friday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was ahead by 0.08 per cent, while the broader Topix index rose 0.04 per cent.

The Tokyo consumer price index, excluding fresh food, rose 2.5 per cent year on year in January, in line with Reuters' estimates, compared with 2.4 per cent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, Japan’s retail sales for December climbed 3.7 per cent from the previous year, while its industrial output figures for December grew at 0.3 per cent, month on month, ifrom the 2.2 per cent drop in the month before.

South Korean were lower by 1.04 per cent, opening after a four-day break, while the small-cap Kosdaq lost 0.55 per cent. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.55 per cent.

Elsewhere, US GDP growth in the December quarter increased at an annual rate of 2.3 per cent, according to advance GDP estimate released on Thursday, compared to Reuters' estimate of a rise of 2.6 per cent during the quarter, while Wall Street shares advanced overnight on the back of December quarter results from companies there.

Separately, gold prices hit a record high, while the dollar climbed, in the face of overhanging risks emanating from President Donald Trump's tariff plans.

US stocks ended higher on Thursday as investors digested a stack of key earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 rose about 0.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added about 0.25 per cent.

Technology stocks stumbled badly on Monday as investors factored in implications from the low-cost Chinese AI model, with shares of high-profile tech names such as Nvidia , Broadcom and per cent getting pummelled.

Data earlier on Thursday showed US economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, but remained robust enough for investors to expect the Fed to lower rates only gradually this year. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.3 per cent annualised rate last quarter, below estimates in a Reuters poll for a rise of 2.6 per cent, after accelerating at a 3.1 per cent pace in the July-September quarter, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday.

US Treasury yields fell on Thursday in line with declining European government bond yields. The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes dropped 3.9 basis points to 4.516 per cent.

President Donald Trump's policies remain a risk for the Fed's policy outlook, and Saturday is likely to see new tariffs slapped on Canada, Mexico and possibly China. The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar both weakened about 0.5 per cent versus the dollar late on Thursday following related comments from Trump.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates as expected on Thursday and reiterated that euro zone inflation is increasingly under control despite concerns about global trade.

On European markets, the STOXX 600 index hit a new record high, rising 0.86 per cent, in a heavy earnings day that included results from Deutsche Bank, energy producer Shell and retailer H&M. The euro and sterling were flat on the day at $1.04 and $1.24, respectively.

The yen, however, strengthened about 0.65 per cent to 154.25 per dollar with Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino saying in a speech that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with its forecasts.

In commodities, gold rose about 1.3 per cent to $2,792 an ounce to hit record levels, taking advantage of the drop in the dollar.

Oil prices edged up on Thursday, held in check by threatened US tariffs on Canadian and Mexican crude imports that could take effect this weekend. Brent crude futures settled 29 cents, or 0.4 per cent, higher at $76.87 a barrel. US crude futures finished at $72.73 a barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent higher than Wednesday. (With inputes from agencies.)