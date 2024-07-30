Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Chemicals, BoB: Top picks by Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan for July 30

The Tata Chemicals stock has found support at the zone of Rs 1,030 - 1,040 which coincides with the 61.82 per cent fibonacci retracement level of the previous rise.

Jatin Gedia Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 6:18 AM IST
Tata Chemicals

The stock has found support at the zone of Rs 1,030 – 1,040 which coincides with the 61.82 per cent fibonacci retracement level of the previous rise. Daily momentum indicator has triggered a fresh positive crossover which is a buy signal. It has broken out of a falling channel on the daily charts suggesting a trend reversal. We expect the stock to test previous swing high of 1162 and beyond that it can extend towards Rs 1,188. A stop loss of Rs 1,050 should be maintained for the long positions.

Bank Baroda

The stock was trading in a downward sloping channel. It has broken out of that channel on the upside. suggesting trend reversal from down to up. Daily momentum indicator has triggered a fresh positive crossover which is a buy signal. We expect the stock to retrace the fall and target levels of Rs 272 – 281 from a short-term perspective. A stop loss of Rs 245 should be maintained for the long positions.

(Jatin Gedia is a technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 6:18 AM IST

