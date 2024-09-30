Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Stock Market News / No stopping the bulls: Sensex, Nifty record sixth straight quarterly gains

No stopping the bulls: Sensex, Nifty record sixth straight quarterly gains

During the latest upsurge, the Nifty has rallied nearly 50 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap100 indices have more than doubled

sensex, markets
Sameer Mulgaonkar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty managed to log gains of around 7 per cent for the quarter ended September 2024, despite recording their worst single-day fall in two months on Monday.

This was the sixth straight quarterly gain for the domestic equity markets, the longest gaining streak in three years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Between June 2020 and September 2021, the markets had gained for six straight quarters during the post-Covid-19 surge, underpinned by stimulus measures taken by global central banks.

During the latest upsurge, the Nifty has rallied nearly 50 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap100 indices have more than doubled.

However, during the latest quarter, the broader markets underperformed the largecaps as investors shifted focus to more quality-oriented stocks.

Since March 2023, India’s marketcap increased by Rs 216 trillion ($2.59 trillion) in market value, becoming the fourth most valuable market globally after the US, China, and Japan.

The six-quarter winning run for the domestic equities has been supported by strong institutional flows, with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumping in Rs 2.95 trillion and mutual funds (MFs) Rs 3.85 trillion during this period.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

In the shadow of giants: Benchmarks lead, but broader markets falter

Nifty ends 6-day winning streak as rising FPI flows to China raise concerns

Nifty 50 ends above 26,000, Sensex settles over 85,000 in ongoing rally

Markets hit fresh highs on optimism after Federal Reserve rate cut

Bulls take charge: Sensex breaches 83,000 on global rate-cut hopes

Topics :SensexNiftystock market trading

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story