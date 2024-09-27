NSE and BSE revise their transaction fees to comply with Sebi circular

Stock exchanges National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Friday revised their charges for various segments in the market to align them with the true-to-label circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which mandates uniform fees irrespective of turnover. Until now, the exchanges were charging slabwise fees based on the turnover generated by stock brokers.

NSE revised the charges for the cash market to Rs 2.97 per side per lakh of traded value. For equity futures, the exchange will charge Rs 1.73 per side per lakh of traded value, while for equity options, it will levy a fee of Rs 35.03 per side per lakh of premium value.

All Sensex and Bankex options will have a transaction fee of Rs 3,250 per crore of premium turnover value, while stock options and Sensex 50 options will have a transaction fee of Rs 500 per crore of premium turnover value, said BSE in a circular. However, the same for index futures and stock futures will remain nil at BSE.

Charges in the currency futures and options segments have also been revised by both exchanges.

Other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), like Central Depository Services and Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), have also revised their charges as per the Sebi mandate.

“It (Sebi circular) also directs that the MII charges, which are to be recovered by the trading members from the end clients, should be true to label, wherein the amount recovered from end clients is the same as the amount paid by the trading members to the MIIs,” said NSE in the circular.