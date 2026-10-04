How effective is Efta deal thus far: Swiss prez starts India visit on Oct 5

The trade pact identified laying sector specific road maps and deepening exports in engineering, pharmaceuticals and med-tech, food processing, textiles and marine sectors. Efforts will also be made to help India’s small and medium enterprises with skills modules on quality, packaging and sustainability. It said market access and mobility improvements would open doors in Efta countries for Indian farmers, and for specialty coffees, marine products and selected fresh and processed foods. It was expected to reduce duplicative testing and compliance costs for India’s SMEs. India would hope for greater investments from Efta members in pharmaceuticals, medtech, green technology and energy, precision engineering and the blue economy. The challenge for governments, industry and regulators remains creating early success stories out of the trade pact.