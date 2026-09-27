Import duty cut on sunflower oil has a significant Russian backdrop

In a report published September 16, Russian news agency Interfax quoted an Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry publication as saying Russia earned $1.17 billion from sunflower oil exports to India in January-July 2026, up 34.7 per cent from $868.8 million a year earlier. Export revenue more than doubled from $54.1 million in June to $120.2 million in July, the report said.

At a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow in August, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was increasing fertiliser supplies to India’s agricultural sector and was prepared to continue doing so. Jaishankar was in Moscow on August 23-24 to co-chair, with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, the 27th session of the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation. Putin subsequently visited India for the Brics Summit on September 12-13. While Modi’s visit to Russia for the India-Russia Annual Summit is in the works, the two leaders could also meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Florida, US, after Trump invited Putin to attend.