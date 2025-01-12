Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup live match time, streaming in India

Two of the most successful teams in the FA Cup, Arsenal and Manchester United, will face off in what promises to be an exciting clash of old rivals in the FA Cup 3rd round at the Emirates Stadium on January 12. Defending champions Manchester United are well aware of the threat Arsenal poses, especially at home, and would love to get the better of them this time and end their 5-match winless streak. ALSO READ: Top 5 all-time football signings during the January transfer window On the other hand, Arsenal will be looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat in another cup competition, the Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg, at the hands of Newcastle United.

Ruben Amorim's side has become known for springing upsets away from home, with Manchester City and Liverpool both falling victim to late United comebacks in their respective games. However, Arsenal managed to outwit United the last time they visited the Emirates, scoring two goals from their unique corner set piece.

The winner of this match will earn a place in the next round and gain some bragging rights as well.

Arsenal team news

Arteta fielded a strong side in midweek, but with the North London Derby approaching, some rotation is expected. Summer signings Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino are likely to feature in the starting lineup after not being called on against Newcastle. Jakub Kiwior is also set to start, providing Gabriel with a much-needed rest.

Neto is expected to make his first start for the club after arriving on loan, and Raheem Sterling, who has recovered from a knee injury, is also back in contention. However, Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ben White will all miss the match due to injuries.

Manchester United team news

United will benefit from a full week of training under Amorim, and the manager now has nearly a fully fit squad to select from for Sunday’s match. Marcus Rashford has been sidelined and is looking for a move this summer, so he won't feature after starting in December's match at the Emirates.

The team will also be missing Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and Victor Lindelof due to injury. There likely won’t be many changes to the lineup that performed so well at Anfield last weekend, thanks to the week-long break. Leny Yoro and Alejandro Garnacho are the most likely players to return to Amorim's starting XI.

Key player battles to look forward to

Martin Odegaard vs Manuel Ugarte: In the absence of Bukayo Saka, the burden of creativity has fallen on Arsenal's skipper Martin Odegaard, who hasn't been at his best in the last three games. United's Manuel Ugarte, however, had a standout performance at Anfield, where he got the better of Mac Allister and Gravenberch to dominate the midfield and help secure a draw against the league leaders. Odegaard will have to be wary of the Uruguayan, who won't allow him the space he usually enjoys in midfield.

Riccardo Calafiori vs Amad Diallo: Manchester United's breakout star Amad Diallo has had a memorable season under the new manager Ruben Amorim and has contributed significantly from the flanks for the Red Devils. However, he will face a tough challenge from the strong Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has made life difficult for wingers recently.

Gabriel Jesus vs Harry Maguire: Maguire has been trusted by Amorim in important matches this season and has largely delivered for his manager. He will face Gabriel Jesus up front, who has been clinical in front of goal and effective in playmaking. With Maguire prone to getting caught in counter-attacks, he will need to track the attacking players closely if United is to advance to the next round.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Predicted playing 11

Arsenal playing 11 (probable): Neto, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Calafiori, Jorginho, Merino, Odegaard; Sterling, Jesus, Martinelli.

Manchester United playing 11 (probable): Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee.

Arsenal vs Manchester United live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Arsenal vs Manchester United be played in the FA Cup 2024/25?

The match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

What time will Arsenal vs Manchester United start in India?

The match between Arsenal and Manchester United will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester United in India?

The live telecast of the match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester United in India?

The live streaming of the match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.