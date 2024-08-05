Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND 1-0 ROU in table tennis RO16; Manika to play next tie

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
India at Olympics LIVE UPDATES: Lakshya Sen's Bronze medal match will begin at 6 PM. India's Nisha Dahiya will be in action in wrestling at 6:30 PM. Check Paris 2024 live score and medal update here
|India's Day 10 full schedule and medal events
|Event
|Indian athletes in action
|Time
|Result
|Shooting
|Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification)
|Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|12.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Table tennis
|Women's Team (Pre-quarterfinal)
|India vs Romania
|1.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Sailing
|Women's Dinghy (Opening series)
|Race 9
|3.45 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Dinghy (Opening series)
|Race 10
|4.53 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's Dinghy (Opening series)
|Race 9
|6.10 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's Dinghy (Opening series)
|Race 10
|7.15 PM IST
|TBD
|Athletics
|Women's 400m (Round 1)
|Kiran Pahal (Heat 5)
|3.57 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1)
|Avinash Sable (Heat 2)
|10.50 PM IST
|TBD
|Badminton
|Men's Singles (Bronze medal match)
|Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia)
|6 PM IST
|TBD
|Wrestling
|Women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals
|Nisha Dahiya
|6:30 PM IST onwards
|TBD
|International non-India medal events
|Time (IST)
|Medal events, not involving India
|2:25 PM
|Badminton - South Korea's An Se Young vs China's He Bing Jiao in the women's singles gold medal match.
|4:08 PM
|Artistic gymnastics - women's balance beam final
|5:53 PM
|Artistic gymnastics - women's floor exercise final
|Not before 7:10 PM
|Badminton Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn in men's singles gold medal match
|10:30 PM
|Athletics men's pole vault final. Sweden's Armand Duplantis is a big favourite
|12 AM (Aug 6)
|Athletics women's discus throw final.
|12:45 AM (Aug 6)
|Athletics - women's 5000m final.
|1:17 AM (Aug 6)
|Athletics - women's 800m final.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 12:10 PM IST