Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND 1-0 ROU in table tennis RO16; Manika to play next tie

India at Olympics LIVE UPDATES: Lakshya Sen's Bronze medal match will begin at 6 PM. India's Nisha Dahiya will be in action in wrestling at 6:30 PM. Check Paris 2024 live score and medal update here

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10 live updates
The telecast of India's Day 10 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 2:20 PM IST
2:20 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - Back-to-back games for Manika!

Manika Batra has taken a 2-0 lead in the match, winning the 2nd game 11-7 against Romania. One more game to win the 2nd match in the team event.

2:18 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - Manika Batra leading in 2nd game

Manika Batra has taken a 7-5 lead in the 2nd game and is getting to close to a 2-0 lead in the tie.

2:14 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - Manika Batra 11-5 Szocs in 1st game

Manika Batra has taken the 1st game 11-5 after a weak start. Manika looking stronger as the game progresses.

2:12 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - Manika Batra 5-5 Szocs in 1st game

Manika Batra is level at 5-5 in the 1st game against Romania. 

2:09 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - Manika Batra begins 2nd match of team event

Manika Batra is now taking on Romania's Bernadette Szocs in a singles match. India are 1-0 up in the RO16 tie.

2:04 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India win their first match of the team event

The Indian duo of Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath have bagged the first game against the Romaninas in straight games. They won the third game 11-7.

Final score -  IND beat ROU by 11-9, 12-10, 11-7

2:00 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India 7-5 Romania in 3rd game

The 3rd game has started with the score at 7-5 in the favour of the Indians.

1:55 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India 12-10 Romania in 2nd game

India make it 2-1 in the match after winning the 2nd game 12-10. A good comeback by the Indian duo after trailing in the majority part of the game.

1:51 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India 6-8 Romania in 2nd game

The score stands at 6-8 in the favour of Romania at the moment in the 2nd game. Romania close to levelling things in the tie.

1:49 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India 3-5 Romania in 2nd game

The Indians are up for a tough 2nd game as Romania are giving them a good fight to level the tie.

India 3-5 Romania

1:45 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India 11-9 Romania in 1st game

The Indian duo of Sreeja and Archana have taken the first game 11-9 vs Romania

1:41 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India 5-2 Romania in 1st game

India have taken an early 5-2 lead in the 1st game against Romania.

1:38 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India vs Romania pre-QF begins

The Indian women's table tennis team have begun their pre-QF tie against Romanis. India's Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will be playing the first match for their team. They will take on Romania's Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara.

1:32 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Chinese duo takes the 1-2 spot

The Chinese duo of Li Yuehong and Xinjie Wang take the 1st and 2nd spot respectively after 5 series.

1:26 PM

Day 10 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis - India vs Romania pre-QF to begin soon

The Indian women's table tennis team is about to start their women's team pre-QF match against Romania at 1:30PM.

On Day 10 (August 5) of Paris Olympics 2024, shuttler Lakshya Sen will look to win 4th Bronze medal for India when he takes on Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee at 6 PM IST. The wrestling event will also kick start today, with India's Nisha Dahiya in action at 6:30 PM IST onwards. She will be competing in women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals. 
Meanwhile, national record-holder Avinash Sable will also begin his campaign in men's 3000m Steeplecahse event and look to qualify for the final round. Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka look to book a place in the finals of Shooting's skeet mixed team. In Table tennis, India women's team, comprising of Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will be up against Romania at 1:30 PM IST.  Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
In other events, international star will play their respective medal matches in different discipline. In Badminton women's singles gold medal match, South Korea's An Se Young will be up against China's He Bing Jiao at 2:25 PM IST. In Men's singles Gold medal match, Viktor Axelsen will be up against Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Their match will begin after the Bronze medal match.
In athletics, women's discuss throw, 5000m and 800m finals will take place after the midnight.

Indians who will be in action on August 5 at Paris Olympics 2024

India's Day 10 full schedule and medal events
Event Indian athletes in action Time Result
Shooting
Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification) Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 12.30 PM IST TBD
Table tennis
Women's Team (Pre-quarterfinal) India vs Romania 1.30 PM IST TBD
Sailing
Women's Dinghy (Opening series) Race 9 3.45 PM IST TBD
Women's Dinghy (Opening series) Race 10 4.53 PM IST TBD
Men's Dinghy (Opening series) Race 9 6.10 PM IST TBD
Men's Dinghy (Opening series) Race 10 7.15 PM IST TBD
Athletics
Women's 400m (Round 1) Kiran Pahal (Heat 5) 3.57 PM IST TBD
Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1) Avinash Sable (Heat 2) 10.50 PM IST TBD
Badminton
Men's Singles (Bronze medal match) Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia) 6 PM IST TBD
Wrestling
Women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals Nisha Dahiya 6:30 PM IST onwards TBD
International non-India medal events
Time (IST) Medal events, not involving India
2:25 PM Badminton - South Korea's An Se Young vs China's He Bing Jiao in the women's singles gold medal match.
4:08 PM Artistic gymnastics - women's balance beam final
5:53 PM Artistic gymnastics - women's floor exercise final
Not before 7:10 PM Badminton Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn in men's singles gold medal match
10:30 PM Athletics men's pole vault final. Sweden's Armand Duplantis is a big favourite
12 AM (Aug 6) Athletics women's discus throw final.
12:45 AM (Aug 6) Athletics - women's 5000m final.
1:17 AM (Aug 6) Athletics - women's 800m final.
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 10 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on August 5 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free. Stay tuned for India's live events and medal updates here

