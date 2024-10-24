India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 0 | 1 GER at half-time

India hockey squad vs Germany:
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess; Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh; Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.
Germany hockey squad vs India:
Martin Zwicker, Lukas Windfeder, Tom Grambusch, Malte Hellwig, Niklas Bosserhoff, Adrian Lehmann Richter, Thies Prinz, Raphael Hartkopf, Henrik Mertgens, Teo Hinrichs, Linus Muller, Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Elian Mazkour, Luca Wolff, Erik Kleinlein, Matteo Poljaric, Florian Sperling, Ben Hasback.
IND vs GER second hockey match live telecast details
DD Sports will live telecast the India vs Germany hockey match today.
India vs Germany hockey match live streaming details
IND vs GER hockey match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode application and website for Rs 25.