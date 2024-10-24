Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 0 | 1 GER at half-time
India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 0 | 1 GER at half-time

IND vs GER LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Craig Fulton's side concede early yet again as India trail 1-0 after the first quarter. The 2nd quarter saw India get close to an equaliser but the visitors lead for now

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 4:00 PM IST
India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: End of 2nd quarter

India still trailing by one goal as the Germans stay put and try to add another one as well.

Score: India 0-1 Germany at half-time

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PC for the Germans

Germany get a penalty corner but a good job by the defenders block off the shot from close range.

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: German hold their lead

Germany are not letting India get a clear chance so far with the defenders crowding up the penalty area as soon as a forward appears to be clear on the goal.

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another chance missed!

India miss another to chance to equalise as the penalty corner appears to hit a German leg. However a video referral overturns the decision.

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PC for India

India with another penalty corner but that too goes to waste with another failed trap leading to a German counter. 

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Penalty corner for Germany

The Germans get another penalty corner but fail to trap the ball nicely as the chance gets squandered in the end.

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd quarter begins

The 2nd quarter begins with India trailing by 1 goal in front of their home crowd.

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Germans not in the mood for conceding!

Another good block by the Germans as another one of India's PC goes to waste.

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Penalty corner for the hosts again!

India with another PC on the day with just seconds left in the 1st quarter.

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Penalty corner for Germany

The visitors get a penalty corner now as the Germans shoot it wide of the goal.

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Poor execution from the Men in Blue

The penalty corner goes to waste as India fail to deliver a shot on goal because of the loose stop from the player. India not looking their true self for now.

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another PC for the hosts!

Another penalty corner for India

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PC saved!

The penalty corner is saved and was followed by a quick counter-attack for the Germans which was blocked by the defense.

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Penalty corner for India

Another chance for India to go level in the game as they are awarded a penalty corner. Important chance for the game.

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Germany ahead!

The Germans have again taken the lead in the match as they find the gap through the Indian defense. Mazkour gets a clear chance inside the circle and Pathak fails to save the shot in the bottom right corner.
Harmanpreet Singh and Co. locked horns with Germany in the second hockey match of the bilateral series today at Major Dhyanchand Stadium and in hope of ending the two-match series in a draw after falling to a 2-0 defeat in the first match.  However, the Men in Blue conceded early in the game again as Mazkour scored from inside the circle in the 6th minute of the 1st quarter.  India did get their fair share of chances but weren't able to convert their multiple penalty corners into a goal courtesy of a resilient German defense in the first 15.  
Germany remained resilient with their defense in the 2nd quarter as another set of Indian penalty corners couldn't be turned into an equaliser till half-time.  
India vs Germany squads  
India hockey squad vs Germany: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess; Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh; Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.  
Germany hockey squad vs India: Martin Zwicker, Lukas Windfeder, Tom Grambusch, Malte Hellwig, Niklas Bosserhoff, Adrian Lehmann Richter, Thies Prinz, Raphael Hartkopf, Henrik Mertgens, Teo Hinrichs, Linus Muller, Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Elian Mazkour, Luca Wolff, Erik Kleinlein, Matteo Poljaric, Florian Sperling, Ben Hasback.  
IND vs GER second hockey match live telecast details  
DD Sports will live telecast the India vs Germany hockey match today.  
India vs Germany hockey match live streaming details  
IND vs GER hockey match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode application and website for Rs 25.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

