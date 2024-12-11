Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding in Game 13
LiveNew Update

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding in Game 13

The player who wins today will only need a draw in game 14 to secure the world champion title. If the scores are still tied after game 14, the match will move to a tiebreaker round on Friday.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
World Chess Championship Game 13
World Chess Championship Game 13

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The World Chess Championship 2024 will resume once again after the reigning world champion Ding Liren bounced back to win game 12, leveling the score at 6-6 against India's Gukesh. The two players will now face off in game 13 today, at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, with both aiming for a vital win to enter the final game, game 14, with the upper hand. 
 
The player who wins today will only need a draw in game 14 to secure the world champion title. If the scores are still tied after game 14, the match will move to a tiebreaker round on Friday, December 16.
 
So far, in the 12 games of the series, both Gukesh and Ding have won two games each, with the remaining eight games ending in draws.
 
Points progression in the series: 
After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren
After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren
After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren
After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren
After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren
After Game 8: Gukesh 4-4 Liren
After Game 9: Gukesh 4.5-4.5 Liren
After Game 10: Gukesh 5-5 Liren
After Game 11: Gukesh 6-5 Liren
After Game 12: Gukesh 6-6 Liren
 
FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final Gukesh vs Ding Liren live telecast details
 
The live telecast for game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.
 
FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final Gukesh vs Ding Liren live streaming details
 
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.
 

Key Events

2:39 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ding stops to think!

2:37 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Game begins!

2:33 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Players arrive for Game 13!

2:24 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: How do players approach Game 13?

2:09 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Less than 30 minutes to go!

1:59 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: FACT ALERT!

1:43 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh looking to attack with white!

1:31 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Susan Polgar backs Gukesh!

1:20 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Story so far!

1:13 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh vs Ding meet again!

2:39 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ding stops to think!

Ding is thinking for his 7th move for now.

1 e4 e6
2 d4 d5
3 Nc3 Nf6
4 e5 Nfd7
5 Nce2 c5
6 c3 Nc6
7 a3

2:37 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Game begins!

The game is off with Gukesh starting Game 13 with e4. 6 moves are already in with Ding responding quickly this time.

2:33 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Players arrive for Game 13!

Gukesh is followed by Ding in the playing area after both players are checked.

2:24 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: How do players approach Game 13?

Susan Polgar gave her inputs as to how the players should approach Game 13. Here's what she said - 

Gukesh: Keep the pressure and steer the games towards sharper and more dynamic positions like in game 11. 
 
Ding: Keep the pressure but keep the game towards a more positional and static positions like in game 12.

2:09 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Less than 30 minutes to go!

We are less than half an hour away from the action to start in what could prove to be a decisive game in the World championship today.

1:59 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: FACT ALERT!

Interesting fact for chess lovers: If a player arrives in the playing area after the actual start time of the game, he shall lose this game by default. 

1:43 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh looking to attack with white!

Gukesh will be starting with white today and will hope that his attacking prowess and the ability to make a mark early into the game can help him get a 7-6 lead today.

1:31 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Susan Polgar backs Gukesh!

Chess legend Susan Polgar backs Gukesh to come up with the goods in the remaining games.

“Shortly after he became a grandmaster, I saw something very special in his game, approach to chess, and demeanor. He has the important intangibles rarely seen in young players this age,” she wrote.
 
Polgar added: “That’s why I said all the way back then that I believe he will go the furthest among the current crop of young and extremely talented Indian prodigies. Some thought I was crazy for saying that. But here we are, a few days before a possible historic moment. Gukesh still has NOT hit his peak chess potential yet."

1:20 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Story so far!

With the score still tied, it will be an important game for both the players if they want to enter the final game with the lead.

Points progression in the series:
 
After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren
After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren
After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren
After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren
After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren
After Game 8: Gukesh 4-4 Liren
After Game 9: Gukesh 4.5-4.5 Liren
After Game 10: Gukesh 5-5 Liren
After Game 11: Gukesh 6-5 Liren
After Game 12: Gukesh 6-6 Liren

1:13 PM

World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh vs Ding meet again!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Championship 2024. Gukesh and Ding clash again for an important Game 13 with the score tied at 6-6 after Ding's victory on Monday. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :World Chess ChampionshipCHESS

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story