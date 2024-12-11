World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding in Game 13

The World Chess Championship 2024 will resume once again after the reigning world champion Ding Liren bounced back to win game 12, leveling the score at 6-6 against India's Gukesh. The two players will now face off in game 13 today, at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, with both aiming for a vital win to enter the final game, game 14, with the upper hand.

The player who wins today will only need a draw in game 14 to secure the world champion title. If the scores are still tied after game 14, the match will move to a tiebreaker round on Friday, December 16.

So far, in the 12 games of the series, both Gukesh and Ding have won two games each, with the remaining eight games ending in draws.

Points progression in the series:

After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren

After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren

After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren

After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren

After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren

After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren

After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren

After Game 8: Gukesh 4-4 Liren

After Game 9: Gukesh 4.5-4.5 Liren

After Game 10: Gukesh 5-5 Liren

After Game 11: Gukesh 6-5 Liren

After Game 12: Gukesh 6-6 Liren

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final Gukesh vs Ding Liren live telecast details

The live telecast for game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final Gukesh vs Ding Liren live streaming details

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.