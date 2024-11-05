PKL 2024 Live score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas match begins at 8 PM

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action continues today as the Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the UP Yoddhas in the first tie at the Gachibowli Stadium, starting at 8 PM IST. The second match of the day will see U Mumba lock horns against Dabang Delhi. Every single rise or drop in points in the league stage and can lead to shifts in the standings.
Jaipur Pink Panthers began their PKL 11 campaign on a high with impressive victories over Bengal Warriorz and Telugu Titans. However, their momentum stalled after two defeats and a draw in their last three matches. They were beaten by Haryana Steelers and U Mumba, while Tamil Thalaiva held them to a 30-30 draw. Check PKl 2024 points table here
UP Yoddhas also had a strong start to PKL 11, securing back-to-back wins against Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls. However, their form has been unpredictable since, with two consecutive losses to Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates. The team will be eager to return to winning ways.
UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill, Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda.
PKL 2024 second match on November 5: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi
The second fixture of the day will see U Mumba take on Dabang Delhi. U Mumba were beaten by defending champions Puneri Paltan, while Dabang Delhi suffered a loss to Patna Pirates just before Diwali. The upcoming PKL 11 clash is set to be an exciting one, as both teams are eager for a victory.
U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Playing 7
U Mumba Playing 7 (probable): Sunil Kumar (c), Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Manjeet, Ajit Chauhan.
6:56 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP looking to get back to winning ways
The UP Yoddhas would be looking to get back on track in the league after losing their last match to Patna Pirates. They face Jaipur who will be tough to beat on the night.
6:45 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba clash with Dabang Delhi!
The second clash at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium will see U Mumba take on Dabang Delhi in another thrilling encounter of Pro Kabaddi League. The match will begin at 9 PM IST.
6:34 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur vs UP at 8 PM!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. The first match of the day will feature Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas take each other on in what promises to be a thrilling encounter between both the sides.