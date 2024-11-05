PKL 2024 Live score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas match begins at 8 PM

Check PKl 2024 points table here Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Playing 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Reza Mirbagheri UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill, Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda. PKL 2024 second match on November 5: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Playing 7 U Mumba Playing 7 (probable): Sunil Kumar (c), Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Manjeet, Ajit Chauhan. Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar. Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here. PKL 2024 November 5 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India. Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 5 matches live in India. Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar. Sunil Kumar (c), Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Manjeet, Ajit Chauhan. The second fixture of the day will see U Mumba take on Dabang Delhi. U Mumba were beaten by defending champions Puneri Paltan, while Dabang Delhi suffered a loss to Patna Pirates just before Diwali. The upcoming PKL 11 clash is set to be an exciting one, as both teams are eager for a victory. Surender Gill, Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda. Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Reza Mirbagheri UP Yoddhas also had a strong start to PKL 11, securing back-to-back wins against Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls. However, their form has been unpredictable since, with two consecutive losses to Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates. The team will be eager to return to winning ways. Jaipur Pink Panthers began their PKL 11 campaign on a high with impressive victories over Bengal Warriorz and Telugu Titans. However, their momentum stalled after two defeats and a draw in their last three matches. They were beaten by Haryana Steelers and U Mumba, while Tamil Thalaiva held them to a 30-30 draw.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action continues today as the Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the UP Yoddhas in the first tie at the Gachibowli Stadium, starting at 8 PM IST. The second match of the day will see U Mumba lock horns against Dabang Delhi. Every single rise or drop in points in the league stage and can lead to shifts in the standings.