PKL 2024 LIVE: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match begins at 8 PM

The fifth matchday of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have the Telugu Titans take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match today at the Gachibowli Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see the UP Yoddha take on the Bengaluru Bulls. Both matches could go down to the last point considering the history of their clashes.

Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans have had a mixed start to the league with 1 win in 2 games and would be looking to get back to winning ways in their season. Jaipur coming into the match with a win as well could see a tough battle between the sides in order to get the valuable points on the night.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 -

Telugu Titans Playing 7: Vijay Malik, Ankit, Krishan, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat (C), Ashish Narwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7: Reza Mirbagheri, Arjun Deshwal (C), Ankush Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Abhijeet Malik, Lucky Sharma, Vikash Kandola,

PKL 2024 second match on October 22: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

The second match will see Bengaluru Bulls hoping to get their first win after failing to win their first 2 games of their campaign. UP Yoddhas got themselves a narrow win against Danga Delhi on October 21 which will give them a confidence boost going into today's match as well.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7 -

UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat, Sahul Kumar, Sumit

Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7 (Probable): Pardeep Narwal, Jai Bhagwan, Ajinkya Pawar, Surinder Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Parteek, Nitin Rawal

Pro Kabaddi league 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 October 22 matches in India

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details

PKL 2024 October 22 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

