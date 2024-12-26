PKL 2024 Eliminators LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP vs Jaipur underway; Patna to take on U Mumba next

It's time for the eliminators of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024, which will feature UP Yoddhas taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers in eliminator one at the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, at 8 PM IST. Eliminator two from 9 PM IST will see Patna Pirates face off against U Mumba. The winners of the two eliminators on Thursday will face Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi in two semifinals on Friday.

PKL 2024 Eliminator 1: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

In eliminator 1 of PKL 2024, third-position UP Yoddhas and sixth-position Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against each other. UP Yoddhas will be the favourites to win the game as they are on a hot streak of unbeaten runs. Still, Arjun Deshwal-led Jaipur Pink Panthers will not be easy opponents, as they are the only team after Patna Pirates to win the PKL trophy multiple times. The winner of this match will face top-spot Haryana Steelers in the semifinals for a place in the grand finale.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7:

UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Bhavani Rajput, Bharat Hooda, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu Singh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee.

PKL 2024 Eliminator 2: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

The second eliminator of PKL 2024 will pit two former champions against each other, as three-time champions Patna Pirates take on season two champions U Mumba. Patna had a golden chance to qualify for the semifinals directly, but a loss against U Mumba and a tie against Gujarat Giants in their last two games saw them settle for the fourth spot. On the other hand, despite finishing fifth, U Mumba will take the mat for eliminator two with a win in their bag in the last league game, making this an exciting contest to watch.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Playing 7:

Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit.

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Ajit Chouhan, Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Lokesh Ghosliya.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) Live Telecast Details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 eliminator matches live in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) Live-Streaming Details

PKL 2024 eliminator matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.