Cert-In advisory on AI calls for tighter cybersecurity controls: Experts

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In)’s advisory cautioning about undetected cyber intrusions made by some frontier artificial intelligence (AI) models and their AI agents necessitates the need for tighter controls for such agents, experts said.

In a late-night advisory issued on Thursday, the Cert-In said that some AI model service providers informed it that their frontier AI models and agents had, “during research and evaluation activity”, reached the live systems of several Indian organisations.

“The recorded activity involved reading business records, including personal data and confidential material, through credentials and connection settings exposed in application configuration, public code repositories and permissive Cloud service roles,” CERT-In had said.

“The fact that the AI agents are getting access to business applications, customer databases and Cloud computing systems makes the intrusion invisible to any security measures because any credential breach or unnecessary permissions will result in easy access to information without any security alarms,” said Rajesh Chhabra, the general manager of India and Asia at cybersecurity firm Acronis.

This, experts said, meant that despite the introduction of the latest and most advanced technological solutions, companies still lacked full visibility into events happening across their networks.

The government’s cybersecurity enforcement agency also said most of the companies these AI models and AI agents targeted had no idea their networks had been breached.

In its advisory, the Cert-In had also said that during its own proactive threat hunting, it found instances of “financially motivated” campaigns against Indian companies that deployed AI agents with “ready-made” intrusion capabilities.

Businesses in India deploying AI-powered defence mechanisms on their networks should therefore ask for concrete evidence that the system can identify the misuse of a valid credential and track activity across systems in real time, Ganesh Iyer, the managing director of cybersecurity firm Trellix in India and the SAARC region, said.