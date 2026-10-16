Cert-In advisory on AI calls for tighter cybersecurity controls: Experts

In its advisory, the Cert-In had also said that during its own proactive threat hunting, it found instances of “financially motivated” campaigns against Indian companies that deployed AI agents with “ready-made” intrusion capabilities.
Businesses in India deploying AI-powered defence mechanisms on their networks should therefore ask for concrete evidence that the system can identify the misuse of a valid credential and track activity across systems in real time, Ganesh Iyer, the managing director of cybersecurity firm Trellix in India and the SAARC region, said.
“Organisations should treat each AI agent as a distinct identity with least-privilege access, secure credentials, retain logs and monitor continuously. They should also isolate testing from production and test incident response for a 2 am scenario. The focus should be on visibility and accountability across both human and non-human identities,” said Sunil Sharma, the managing director and vice-president of India sales at Sophos, a UK-headquartered cybersecurity firm.