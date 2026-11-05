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Goa's AI leap: State charts a new course from tourism to technology

Goa's ₹250 crore AI policy aims to build skills, support startups and help up to 600 MSMEs adopt artificial intelligence, as the state seeks to diversify beyond tourism.

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Goa has unveiled a ₹250 crore artificial intelligence policy to promote AI adoption among businesses, expand school-level training and build a skilled workforce, as it seeks to diversify its economy beyond tourism and hospitality.
Ruchika Chitravanshi Panjim
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 11:35 PM IST
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Goa is experimenting with a shift in its economic profile — from a laidback holiday destination to a serious player in the knowledge economy — with a new artificial intelligence (AI) policy.
 
Unveiled on October 22, the policy seeks to make the tourism hotspot India’s AI capital. At present, tourism and hospitality account for 16 per cent of the gross state domestic product, while services as a whole contribute 47 per cent.
 
With an outlay of around ₹250 crore over three years starting FY27, Goa has joined a growing group of states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Odisha, that have drawn up dedicated AI policies. Goa’s outlay for the first year is ₹50 crore.
 
The policy offers up to 600 micro, small and medium enterprises free AI-readiness assessments, subsidised advisory services, mentoring and guidance to comply with digital personal data protection norms.
 
Goa will roll out AI training in schools from the 2027-28 academic year, offer fast-track registration to AI firms and startups, and set up AI labs in up to 50 government schools.
 
The state government hopes to have 50,000 AI-certified persons by 2030, with at least a fourth of them being women and 30 per cent being youth under 30 years.
   

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Topics :Goaartifical intelligenceFuture of AI infrastructure

First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

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