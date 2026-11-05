Goa's AI leap: State charts a new course from tourism to technology

Goa is experimenting with a shift in its economic profile — from a laidback holiday destination to a serious player in the knowledge economy — with a new artificial intelligence (AI) policy.

Unveiled on October 22, the policy seeks to make the tourism hotspot India’s AI capital. At present, tourism and hospitality account for 16 per cent of the gross state domestic product, while services as a whole contribute 47 per cent.

With an outlay of around ₹250 crore over three years starting FY27, Goa has joined a growing group of states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Odisha, that have drawn up dedicated AI policies. Goa’s outlay for the first year is ₹50 crore.