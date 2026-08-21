Need a human touch: Govt tells Meta not to leave takedowns solely to AI

Meta and the IT ministry did not respond to emails seeking their response on the issue till press time.
Between August 5 and August 10 this year, senior officials from the IT ministry, including Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, met senior global and Indian executives, including Kaplan, from Meta and questioned them on the company’s handling of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), as well as other content.
During these meetings, Meta executives were also questioned about the inadvertent 5-hour takedown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video. in which he was addressing students protesting the leak of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Neet) exam’s question papers.