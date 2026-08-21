Need a human touch: Govt tells Meta not to leave takedowns solely to AI

Don't leave decisions to artificial intelligence (AI); ensure there’s a human in the loop. This is the government’s message to Meta, according to sources in the know.

Flagging the absence of human reviewers in the tech giant’s AI-enabled content moderation systems, the government is said to have asked the company to put in place systems to ensure that user content is not taken down solely on decisions taken by AI engines.

In recently concluded meetings with senior Meta executives, including the Chief of Global Affairs Joel Kaplan, officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) said AI systems of the intermediary had been trained to detect only “static” keywords to flag and take down content across all three of the company’s platforms. The tech major invited scrutiny after it took down Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post during the student protests in Delhi.

“Take for example a recent case where a government organisation shared details of how the law enforcement agencies had successfully extradited pro-Khalistan fugitives from certain countries. When the details of this operation were shared on Facebook by that government department, the post was automatically taken down by AI-enabled content moderation systems due to the presence of the word ‘pro-Khalistan’, without the AI system understanding the context,” a senior government official present at these meetings told Business Standard.

This approach was problematic and could lead to any content being taken down even if it did not violate any laws or community guidelines, an official present at the meetings said.

A human in the loop would have prevented such an error from being made, the official said.

Apart from Meta, the lack of a human agent in the AI decision making system has also been observed across other intermediaries such as X, which also restricts access to any posts that contain keywords that have been banned or barred as per their community standards, another official said.