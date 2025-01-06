CES 2025: Samsung brings on-device AI features to TVs with 'Vision AI'

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Samsung is going all out on artificial intelligence with its new entertainment devices, including its 2025 TV line-up. At its CES 2025 First Look event, Samsung unveiled a suite of AI features for TVs which it collectively calls "Vision AI." Samsung also introduced new features in collaboration with Microsoft and Google for new entertainment devices such as speakers and soundbars.

Samsung CES 2025 First Look event: Vision AI and more

Samsung said that with Vision AI, Samsung TVs will become "aware of its surroundings," better adapting to user's preferences and will become autonomous in delivering intuitive features. These new Vision AI features include:

Click to Search: This feature will allow users to look up more information about the content on the screen. This includes identifying an actor, getting more information about the scene being displayed, and more.

Live Translate: Using on-device AI translation models, Samsung TVs will be able to offer real-time subtitle translations.

Generative Wallpaper: Users can make personalised artwork to be displayed on the TV when it is sitting idle.

Besides these features, Samsung has collaborated with Microsoft to offer "a wide range of Copilot AI services," including personalised content recommendations on Smart TVs and Smart Monitors. The South Korean technology giant also said that it will work in partnership with Google to "expand what Vision AI can do."

Additionally, Samsung announced a new 3D audio technology called "Eclipsa Audio" in partnership with Google for its 2025 TV and soundbar line-up. The company said that Eclipsa Audio allows creators to adjust audio data such as the location and intensity of sounds, along with spatial reflections, to create an immersive three-dimensional sound experience. Soon, creators will be able to upload videos with Eclipsa Audio tracks to YouTube, while users with compatible Samsung devices can watch YouTube videos with premium spatial audio when available.