Tech wrap Jan 3: Samsung OLED monitors, Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro, OPPO Reno 13

Samsung has introduced its latest lineup of monitors ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, which begins on January 7 in Las Vegas, US. The lineup includes additions to the Smart Monitor range, ViewFinity Monitor series, and a new Odyssey Series OLED gaming monitor featuring 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Huawei has launched the Watch GT 5 Pro smartwatch in India, offering advanced health and fitness tracking features, including Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring and stress management. The smartwatch is also available in a Titanium Edition, crafted using aerospace-grade titanium alloy for durability and style.

Ahead of its official launch on January 9 in India, OPPO has unveiled details about the Reno 13 series. The smartphones will feature AI-powered tools designed to enhance imaging and productivity. Additionally, the company has disclosed several key specifications for the upcoming devices.

Also Read

Apple has updated its vintage and obsolete product lists, categorising all variants of the Apple Watch Series 4 as vintage. The 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro has also been added to the vintage list. Products classified as vintage are no longer distributed for sale and may face limited repair and parts availability.

The OnePlus 13 series smartphones may introduce a feature similar to Apple’s MagSafe. According to a report by 91Mobiles, leaks about the official OnePlus 13 series cases indicate they may include magnetic functionality, enabling attachment to compatible accessories.