Google's November Pixel Drop: Gemini upgrades, Pixel Tag launch, and more

Google has announced its November 2026 Pixel Drop, bringing Gemini Intelligence to the Pixel 10 series. The latest Pixel drop also adds new features such as Pixel Solver in the Calculator app and Gemini integration in Call Screen. Google has also introduced its first item tracker, Pixel Tag.

For users in India, the update brings Gemini's multi-step task automation, along with notification summaries in Hindi. Google said the rollout began on November 10 and will continue over the coming weeks.

Gemini Intelligence comes to Pixel 10 series

Google is extending Gemini Intelligence features, which debuted with the Pixel 11 series, to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The update brings features such as Rambler, proactive suggestions and custom widgets to older generation Pixel devices.

ALSO READ: Google expands 8th Gen Tensor series with agents workload-focused AI chips Gemini can also handle multi-step tasks such as ordering groceries, booking a ride, ordering food and finding restaurant reservations. The feature is now available in India, Japan and the UK on supported Pixel devices. Pixel Calculator gets AI-powered features The November update adds Pixel Solver to the Calculator app on the Pixel 11 series. The feature uses generative AI to help solve mathematical problems through prompts and multi-step instructions. The Calculator app is also getting a dedicated unit conversion tool. It allows users to convert measurements within the app instead of switching to a separate website or application. It supports different units, combined conversions and real-time currency exchange rates.

Unlike Pixel Solver, the unit conversion feature is available on Pixel 6a and newer devices. Call Screen gets Gemini upgrade on Pixel 11 Google is updating Call Screen on the Pixel 11 series with Gemini. When users choose to screen a call from an unknown number, Gemini can ask the caller why they are calling and handle the conversation until the user decides to answer or end the call. ALSO READ: WhatsApp to make connections richer, use AI to save time: CEO Kunal Shah A live transcript of the conversation appears on the phone's display, allowing users to follow the exchange before deciding whether to take the call.

The feature is currently limited to the US and is not available in India. Pixel Tag launched Google has also introduced Pixel Tag, its first item tracker, which can be attached to belongings such as bags or kept inside a wallet to help locate them. The tracker uses Google's Find Hub network, which relies on a network of Android devices to help locate lost items. When a compatible Android device detects a nearby tracker, its location can be relayed through the network to help the owner find it. Pixel Tag also supports Ultra Wideband (UWB), which provides visual direction and distance guidance when users are looking for an item nearby. Google claims the tracker has a battery life of more than a year.

It is available from November 11 at $29.99 for a single unit and $99.99 for a four-pack. Google has not announced India pricing yet. More features arrive on older Pixel phones and watches The November Pixel Drop also expands several existing features to more devices. Pixel Search, which allows users to find information across their phone, including photos, emails, messages and settings, is now available on Pixel 6 and newer devices. Google is adding 10 new styles to its Custom Icons feature, which allows users to change the appearance of app icons on their home screen. The update is available on Pixel 6a and newer phones.