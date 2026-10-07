India needs fresh graduates, returning experts to bridge semicon talent gap

India will need to adopt a two-pronged approach of building a steady supply of fresh semiconductor graduates while also giving experienced global Indian-origin chip engineers an incentive to return to India and work with chip fabrication and packaging companies starting commercial production in India, experts say.

This model, they say, is necessary to meet the growing demand for talent as the country looks to develop a complete ecosystem for semiconductor production, including component supply chains, speciality chemicals and gas units, and logistics.

“The priority should be to build an industry-ready talent pipeline, not merely increase the number of graduates. Equally important is the need for skilled technicians, operators, and diploma-level talent who will form the backbone of manufacturing operations,” said Ashok Chandak, head of industry body India Electronics and Semiconductor Association.

As part of its India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) has identified developing semiconductor talent as one of the six key pillars for the complete development of a domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

In the first phase of ISM, the government had targeted training 85,000 semiconductor engineers over 10 years starting in 2022. However, it achieved this target by 2026. In the second phase, the government has expanded its target and aims to train 100,000 engineers over the next six years.