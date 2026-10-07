India needs fresh graduates, returning experts to bridge semicon talent gap

India should, therefore, also scale up investment in specialised diploma institutes for semiconductor shop floor workers, said Rahul Garg, founder and chief executive officer of Moglix, a business-to-business marketplace for industrial and hardware supplies.
“A fab runs on power, ultra-pure water, speciality chemicals, precision equipment and qualified suppliers. Its workforce spans operators, technicians, process engineers, quality specialists and materials and procurement professionals. Yield, uptime, and process stability depend on people who have run fabs before, and every new fab is competing for that same small pool,” said Garg, who is also the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) chair for the Special Task Force on Advanced Manufacturing.