'Meta platforms must be treated as service providers, not intermediaries'

Social media major Meta’s platforms in India can no longer be classified merely as an ‘internet intermediary’ and must be treated as a ‘service provider’ as the company charges money for its algorithms, which actively decide on the amplification, distribution and visibility of content, government sources said.

The company, a senior government official said, will, therefore, have to take more responsibility for content shared by users and distributed across its platforms — Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

“Meta’s role has evolved beyond merely hosting or transmitting the content that users share. The algorithms on their platforms now decide what kind of content is shown to users across different categories based on age, location, gender, and various other factors and money is charged for promoting such content,” the official said. An email sent to Meta seeking its response did not elicit a response.

Though the government is of the considered opinion that Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, “does not have any legal immunity” in this case and, therefore, can be prosecuted for any crimes arising from the content shared on these platforms, the final decision on whether they are liable will rest with the judiciary, a second official said.

“Service providers have many responsibilities...once Meta has agreed to be responsible for what they have on the platform, then as the next steps, they have to start taking many more responsibilities,” the official said.