'Meta platforms must be treated as service providers, not intermediaries'

Though the government is of the considered opinion that Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, “does not have any legal immunity” in this case and, therefore, can be prosecuted for any crimes arising from the content shared on these platforms, the final decision on whether they are liable will rest with the judiciary, a second official said.
“Service providers have many responsibilities...once Meta has agreed to be responsible for what they have on the platform, then as the next steps, they have to start taking many more responsibilities,” the official said.
The platform has been informed of the government’s stance on the issue, an official said, adding that a final decision would be taken soon.