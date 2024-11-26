Now, Instagram lets you share live location in DMs: Here is how it works

Meta has added new features to Instagram. The US-based social media giant announced that Instagram users can now share live location with each other within a direct messages window and can also give each other nicknames for making chats more recognisable. Moreover, it has added 17 new sticker packs with over 300 new stickers, accessible with the updated DM sticker tray. These features are currently rolling out on Instagram apps for Android and iOS apps and will be available more widely in the coming days.

Instagram DMs: How to share location

With the new update, Instagram users can share their live location, a pinned location, or a location from search in chats. Instagram said that live location can only be shared privately in DMs, either in a one-on-one conversation or in a group chat. The live location expires automatically after an hour and cannot be forwarded to other chats. Additionally, the user sharing their live location can also choose to stop any time.

To share a live location, tap on the “+” button at the bottom of the conversation.

Tap on the “Location” option.

Select “Share your location” at the bottom of the menu.

Your location will be shared as a message in the chat.

Tap View location below your message to see a larger map with your live location and the duration remaining.

You can stop sharing your location by tapping “Stop sharing location.”

To share a pinned location or a location from search, select the drop pin option or “Find a place” option from the Location menu.

Instagram DMs: Know about nicknames and new stickers

Instagram users can now customise names of their friends in DMs. The company said that users can use this feature to simplify lengthy usernames and make chats with friends easily recognisable. It should be noted that nicknames only appear in your DM chats and not across Instagram. Users can also add nicknames for themselves and decide who in chats can change and edit their nickname.

To create a nickname, tap on the chat name at the top of the conversation.

Tap “Nicknames” and select the username of the person in the chat that you want to add a nickname for.

Alongside, Instagram has added 17 new sticker packs with over 300 sharable stickers. The company said that users can favourite a sticker from DM chats as well, making it available for reuse.