BenQ launches MA series 4K monitors designed for MacBook: Know price, specs

Taiwanese electronics maker BenQ has launched the MA series 4K monitors in India. The company said that the new monitors are tailor made for Apple MacBooks, offering full compatibility with macOS. The new monitors offer a 4K resolution display and boast a sleek and minimalist design that the company said complements MacBooks.

BenQ MA series monitors: Price and availability

BenQ MA270U (27-inch): Rs 42,500

BenQ MA320U (32-inch): Rs 42,500

Both the 27-inch model and the 32-inch model are now available in India on e-commerce platform Amazon India and select offline retail stores.

BenQ MA series monitors: Details

The BenQ MA series sports a 4K resolution display in 27-inch and 32-inch options. The 27-inch model covers 95 per cent of P3 colour gamut while the 32-inch model covers 97 per cent. Additionally, the company said that both these monitors come with proprietary Mac colour-tuning technology that eliminates the problem of colour discrepancy between MacBook screens and external monitors.

The monitors also feature synchronised brightness and volume control with MacBook settings. Meanwhile the company’s own Display Pilot 2 software allows users to set up their screens with just one tap. There are also options for multiple height and angle adjustment for viewing comfort.

BenQ MA series monitors are equipped with two USB-C ports, two HDMI ports, and single-cable connectivity with USB-C power delivery up to 90 W.

BenQ MA series: Specifications