Paradigm shift in cybersecurity seen as defender, attacker are AI-enabled

How is it different today than the previous years?
For the last two decades, enterprises have been deploying what was called state-of-the-art security in data leakage prevention systems or cloud security posture management, including other expensive solutions. Today, the problem is where an individual is passing confidential company information to the internet via any popular LLMs. Confidential information is likely being trained by the LLM provider. This is called Shadow AI (use of AI tools, applications, or models by employees without the approval, oversight, or visibility of an organization's IT and security teams). We are solving customer problems around that. This includes getting solutions from the market, educating enterprises about this issue, enabling proof of concepts, doing a gap assessment, and showing how their confidential information is going out, and then getting them to deploy the solution in their network.