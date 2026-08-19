Paradigm shift in cybersecurity seen as defender, attacker are AI-enabled

Not everyone can afford to run their small language models (SLMs) or LLMs. What we do there is look at the security portion of the company, their roadmap towards certain plans. If they want to deploy their own model, what are inherent security challenges? How clean is the data pipeline that you use to train your internal AI? Is that being injected with any malicious data? How are you creating your prompt engineering structure? One of the services that's very important an enterprise takes up is how do you do a very clean deployment. It is important to ensure identity management, not only for humans but also agents need identification.