Apple sets pay targets at $58 million for Ternus, $47 million for Cook

By Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. said that new Chief Executive Officer John Ternus will get a compensation package worth about $58 million in fiscal 2027, while Tim Cook’s role as executive chairman will pay around $47 million.

The company made the disclosure in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the first day of Ternus’ tenure. The new CEO will be paid a $3 million annual base salary moving forward and receive a stock grant with a target value of $55 million next year.

Cook, 65, is handing the reins to Ternus after a 15-year tenure that saw the company expand into new products and boost its annual revenue to nearly half a trillion dollars. The stock gained more than 2,200 per cent under Cook, far outpacing the broader market.

The 51-year-old Ternus will receive a prorated amount of restricted stock units worth about $2.5 million in fiscal 2026, which runs through September. Three-quarters of Ternus’ equity award will be based on Apple’s performance in relation to the rest of the S&P 500. The other 25 per cent will be tied to time-based stock units that vest semiannually. Cook’s annual salary will be reduced from $3 million to $2 million as part of his new role, while the target value of his 2027 stock package is $45 million. His pay will be less tied to Apple’s performance, with only half being linked to the S&P 500.