COP31: Can the Antalya summit bridge the global climate finance divide?

“The US policy shift is likely to impact energy-related investments and may influence the rate of clean energy transition in other countries,’’ said R R Rashmi, distinguished fellow at the think tank Teri.
Both funds are part of a broader climate finance programme under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), designed to help poor countries cope with climate change. At previous UN climate summits, finance has driven a wedge between the wealthy countries, led by the US and Europe, and the developing Global South, led by India, South Africa, Indonesia and Brazil.
“We must make sure we operationalise the pledges that were made during the Loss and Damage Fund, where it was emphasised that adaptation finance should get equal weightage, not just mitigation finance. If the target of $300 billion per year were met, then a country like Nepal, which is putting a bill of $5 billion, has some hope of accessing this funding. But that target of $300 billion per year is far from being met,” said Ulka Kelkar, executive director, climate, economics and finance, World Resource Institute India, a research organisation.