COP31: Can the Antalya summit bridge the global climate finance divide?

There are two funds that are channeled through the UN system. The one that Shah is looking at, the UN’s Loss and Damage Fund, was created in 2023 specifically for climate disaster recovery. It has so far received only around $800 million in pledges and, in any case, US President Donald Trump has taken his country out of it. His predecessor Joe Biden’s administration committed $18 million, a measly figure for a nation with a $32-trillion economy. The second is the UN’s Green Climate Fund, focused on helping countries adapt to climate change, and the US has quit this one too.