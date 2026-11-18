In what is turning out to be a contested COP31, India, along with Russia, West Asian and other developing nations, is pushing back against attempts by the Global North, led by the European Union, to disregard their climate finance commitments.

The EU's diffidence comes despite agreeing two years earlier at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan to a $300 billion annual climate funding package for developing nations, officials from developed and developing nations told Business Standard.

The EU, Switzerland, and New Zealand are said to have objected to the substance of the final climate finance draft text, seeking to eliminate all key provisions binding them to a climate financing work programme, as well as to its duration. The EU wants the work programme, which details how developed nations will mobilise climate finance to meet legally-mandated obligations under the Paris Agreement, to be concluded next year. Developing countries, however, said it should end in 2028 because work on the programme has not even started.

Indications of the EU’s attempts to wriggle out of funding commitments were reflected in the meagre funds on offer on Tuesday. Responding to the Adaptation Fund Pledging Session last evening at COP31, Pooja Dave, adaptation lead at Climate Action Network International, said: “Adaptation is about survival, but what has been put on the table is pure injustice. Last year, a mere $135 million was pledged; now, only $50 million." The United Nations Environment Programme’s latest Adaptation Gap Report 2026 estimated that developing countries will need $420 billion annually after factoring in inflation. Developed countries have provided only 5 per cent so far and are resisting a binding commitment to triple adaptation flows annually to $120 billion, climate activists said. "Four consecutive years of broken promises are not a funding gap but a failure of the political will of developed countries," Dave said.

Environment minister Bhupender Yadav, who is representing India at COP 31, said on Wednesday that India has called for climate action rooted in equity and climate justice. "The planet's warming is the consequence of two centuries of industrialisation and economic growth in some countries, fuelled by unabated greenhouse gas emissions. Expecting the Global South to bear the burden of addressing the consequences of these historical emissions in the name of ‘higher ambition’ is unjustified," he said said. Sidestepping obligations The EU, Switzerland and New Zealand are pushing for a so-called “no text” option, wherein most parts of the text of finance proposals made by developing nations have been placed in square brackets – indicating undecided elements – said Carbon Brief, a London-based industry newsletter. This is despite EU commissioner Wopke Hoekstra claim on Tuesday that "...on finance, we have set the goal for finance for years to come and, make no mistake, the EU, as biggest global donor, has and will continue to stand by its commitments".

Other EU officials have cited geopolitics as a roadblock to raising public funds. "It's clear that this COP is taking place in a difficult situation regarding budgets across the world, and I don't think I need to remind what the foremost crisis is doing to public finance," said Diana Acconcia, head of the European delegation to COP 31. "In the European Union, we are also subject to a lot of pressure, and I think it's also one of the difficulties. And it is difficult without the United States." The resulting standoff between the EU and developing countries, led by India and China, has led to uncertainty over rich northern nations led by the European Union honouring their climate finance commitments under the Paris Agreement, officials said. The EU had strongly objected prior to COP31 about including the "climate work finance programme" or "Article 9.1" in the formal negotiating agenda, according to diplomats from Kenya and the Least Developing Countries grouping.

An official from Ghana said that the EU also refused to include adaptation finance — where the Global North agreed to triple funds available for countries to adapt to extreme weather events - under the formal negotiating agenda. In 2025, 367 extreme weather events were registered worldwide, affecting more than 100 million people, and causing direct economic losses of more than $158 billion, said Germanwatch’s Climate Risk Index in a report released this week. The most affected countries in the 1996-2025 index can be divided into two groups: (1) most affected by exceptional catastrophes (including Dominica, Honduras, and Myanmar) and (2) frequently affected by extreme weather events (including the Philippines and India).

Electrification issues Officials from developing countries from Africa and South Asia also alleged that instead of COP31 focusing on implementing the Global North’s prior finance commitments, Turkey and Australia have raised a new 35-35 electrification pledge, with the goal of raising electricity’s share of global final energy consumption from around 23 per cent to 35 per cent by 2035. This, they claim, is to distract the summit from its primary purpose of making rich nations pay for their contribution to pollution. India, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other West Asian nations have declined to support the electrification pledge and have insisted on developed nations sticking to proposals by developing nations on funding adaptation finance, loss & damage, and mitigation projects. The 27-bloc EU was the latest to endorse the pledge, proposing clean energy as a vehicle for electrification, yesterday. However, Acconcia said that the pledge can be non-prescriptive, meaning nations can use any form of fuel - coal, gas, or nuclear - to power their economies.

"The challenge is: Are we creating a new kind of goal where electrification becomes a goal in itself as opposed to adding renewable energy capacity," questioned Ajay Mathur, India’s lead negotiator at Paris COP and former director general, International Solar Alliance. "One of the challenges for developing countries, including India, is the shift to the demand side. Moving transport, industry and cooking away from fossil fuels and towards electrification requires subsidies." India has a 20 per cent electrification ratio and raising it to 35 per cent by 2035 would require significant investments in grid infrastructure and storage. Given a crunch in equipment procurement and issues over land acquisition, it is unlikely that India can achieve the target, a former power ministry bureaucrat said.