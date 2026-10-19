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France protests: Macron vows to hold rioters accountable for violence

Macron condemned violence and expressed public anger and shame over nationwide protests against rising living costs and poor school conditions

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Reuters)
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 7:51 AM IST
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French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday expressed the public's "anger" and "shame" over nationwide protests against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools that have resulted in at least 1,800 arrests.

Speaking in an address to the nation, Macron said: "Those who looted will have to pay back for the damage, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable." He pointed to "unrestrained violence" by "insurrectionist elements from radical far-left groups, joined by numerous criminals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Emmanuel MacronFranceProtest

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 7:51 AM IST

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