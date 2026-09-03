Iran strikes Kuwait after US bombardments, Gulf tensions escalate

Iran fired at Kuwait on Thursday as part of its retaliation for United States (US) bombardments earlier in the week. Sirens sounded in Kuwait, where air defences intercepted missiles and drones during a “blatant Iranian aggression,” the Defence Ministry said on X.

US allies Bahrain and Jordan said their air defence systems also intercepted several Iranian air attacks Wednesday.

Fighting between the US and Iran has increased this week after the US hit Iranian rocket launchers on an island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, saying Iran was planning to use them to shoot mines into the waterway.

Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains well below pre-war levels.The decline is in sharp contrast to the unhindered navigation before the war.Last week there were 102 transits and 126 the week before, according to shipping data company Lloyd’s List Intelligence. That compares with 130 or more per day before the war.