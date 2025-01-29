Trump signs order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for those under 19

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for people under age 19. (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 8:20 AM IST
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for people under age 19.

It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures, Trump said in a statement.

It's the latest push by Trump to reverse policies set by the Biden administration to protect transgender people and their care. On Monday, Trump directed the Pentagon to conduct a review that is likely to lead to them being barred from military service.

The order directs that federally-run insurance programmes, including TRICARE for military families and Medicaid, exclude coverage for such care, and calls on the Department of Justice to vigorously pursue litigation and legislation to oppose the practice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

