UK's PM Starmer arrives in Ukraine for security talks with Zelenskyy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, pledging to help guarantee the country's security for a century days before Donald Trump is sworn in as US president.

The British government says Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a 100-Year Partnership treaty in Kyiv, covering areas including defence, science, energy and trade.

Starmer's unannounced visit is his first trip to Ukraine since he took office in July. He visited the country in 2023 when he was opposition leader, and has twice held talks with Zelenskyy in 10 Downing St. since becoming prime minister.

One of Ukraine's biggest military backers, the U.K. has pledged 12.8 billion pounds (USD 16 billion) in military and civilian aid to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago, and has trained more than 50,000 Ukrainian troops on British soil. Starmer is due to announce another 40 million pounds (USD 49 million) for Ukraine's post-war economic recovery.