Russia's foreign talent push: New visa offers PR for skilled professionals

Russia has opened a new immigration route aimed at attracting foreign scientists, entrepreneurs, engineers, artists, athletes and other highly skilled professionals, offering eligible applicants a path to temporary or permanent residence.

The programme, commonly referred to as Russia’s “talent visa”, began accepting applications on April 15, 2026, under Presidential Decree No. 883 signed in December 2025. The decree allows foreigners deemed to be “of interest to the Russian Federation” to seek residency without the usual quota restrictions and, for temporary residence, without having to prove knowledge of the Russian language, history and basic law.

Fragomen, the global immigration law firm, has flagged the new route as a significant change to Russia's immigration framework. Fragomen's Russia talent visa alert.

What is Russia's talent visa?

Under the scheme, a foreign national first applies to be recognised as a person who is of interest to Russia. Once recognised, the applicant can seek a temporary residence permit (TRP) without being subject to the normal quota and without submitting the standard language, history and Russian-law examination documents.

Alternatively, the applicant can apply for a Russian residence permit directly, without first obtaining temporary residence.

The Russian government has also provided for a multiple-entry business visa of up to one year for recognised applicants and their family members who require a visa to enter Russia.

The residence applications are supposed to be processed within 30 days, although the period can be extended by up to another 30 days where authorities need to investigate potential grounds for refusal.

Who can qualify?

The programme is broader than a conventional skilled-worker visa.

The official decree identifies several categories of potential applicants, including people with achievements in:

Science and technology

Manufacturing

Sports

Creative industries

Culture and humanities

Education

Business and entrepreneurship

Other areas considered important to Russia's economic and social development

It also covers people with high-demand professions, qualifications or skills.

For example, the decree specifically provides routes for certain entrepreneurs, scientists, athletes, cultural professionals and graduates of highly ranked universities.

Professionals in sectors including manufacturing, mining, transport, tourism, construction, telecommunications, IT and data processing, education, healthcare, agriculture, environmental services and energy can also qualify if they meet the specified education and work-experience requirements.For some of these in-demand occupations, the rules require at least five years of relevant experience and, depending on the category, a relevant higher-education qualification.

What does the visa actually give you?

This is where the Russian programme differs from a conventional employment visa.

A recognised applicant can seek a three-year temporary residence permit without being subject to the normal quota, or apply directly for a residence permit without first holding temporary residence.

The programme also gives applicants a degree of employment flexibility.

The decree says employers can hire recognised foreign nationals and their family members without obtaining the normal authorisation to employ foreign workers, while the foreigners can work without separate work authorisation while their residence application is being processed, subject to the prescribed notification requirements.

Family members can benefit too

The programme is also designed around family relocation.

The decree defines family members broadly to include the applicant's spouse, parents, children, adopted children and children of the spouse, among others.

Recognised applicants and their family members can seek the same simplified temporary or permanent residence routes.

here is a catch: you have to prove you are actually a “talent”

The programme is not a general immigration route for anyone who wants to move to Russia.

Applicants have to submit documentary evidence supporting their qualifications, achievements or other grounds for eligibility.

B1, which has analysed the programme through its People Advisory Services team, says applications are assessed by the programme operator and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It also notes that the actual level of achievement required to qualify was initially unclear because the programme was new.

B1's migration specialists describe the programme as a special migration mechanism for foreigners considered to be of interest to Russia. Their analysis highlights two major benefits: simplified temporary and permanent residence procedures and the extension of residence-related benefits to family members.

"Russia has launched a special migration program for foreign nationals that are deemed of interest to our country. Visa applications will be assessed by the program operator and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Successful applicants and their family members will receive a one-year “talent visa.” After entering Russia, they must apply for a temporary residency permit (TRP) or permanent residency permit (PRP). Special migration schemes to attract international talent have been implemented by the US, Canada, the UK, Denmark and France," said Ekaterina Ukhova, B1 Partner.

Russia is about to make its existing Highly Qualified Specialist (HQS) visa route much more expensive for employers, and that is one reason companies are looking at the new “talent visa” as an alternative.

There is also an important update to the wording you have: the change is no longer merely a prospect. A Russian law signed on July 26, 2026 provides for the new HQS salary thresholds from March 1, 2027.

What is changing?

Under the current HQS system, most highly qualified foreign workers need to be paid at least:

RUB 750,000 per quarter

That works out to:

RUB 250,000 per month

Using a recent RUB-INR rate of roughly ₹1.22 per Russian rouble, that is approximately:

RUB 750,000 per quarter = ₹9.15 lakh

RUB 250,000 per month = ₹3.05 lakh

RUB 3 million per year = ₹36.6 lakh

From March 1, 2027, the threshold for most HQS workers will rise to:

RUB 717,000 per month, or roughly ₹8.75 lakh per month.

That means the annual salary requirement will be about RUB 8.6 million, or approximately ₹1.05 crore a year at the above exchange rate.

So, in practical terms, Russia is moving from a salary floor of roughly ₹3.05 lakh a month to ₹8.75 lakh a month for most HQS workers.

That's an increase of nearly 187%, or almost three times the current threshold. B1 describes the increase as effectively tripling the previous level.

Russia says the programme is already attracting interest

The programme appears to have generated interest relatively quickly.

At the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June, officials said that approximately 3,000 applications had been received within about one-and-a-half months of the programme coming into force, with most applicants described as high-potential specialists.

Earlier figures reported by B1 showed that, soon after launch, 1,800 people had completed questionnaires and 170 had submitted full applications.

Why is Russia doing this now?

The talent visa comes against a backdrop of increasing competition for skilled workers globally.

Russia has a substantial existing system for highly qualified foreign specialists, but that system is primarily employment-focused. Fragomen notes that the Highly Qualified Specialist (HQS) work-permit route remains the main work-authorisation route for highly paid foreign hires, with permits initially valid for up to three years and renewable.

The new talent programme is different because it is built around the individual's value to Russia, rather than simply the existence of an employer-sponsored job.

That gives Russia another tool to target scientists, entrepreneurs, technology professionals, researchers, athletes and other people it considers strategically valuable.

"Eligible foreign nationals may apply for a new multiple-entry talent visa, open to highly skilled talent (including in scientific, creative and sporting endeavors), graduates of top universities, professionals with rare skills, as well as entrepreneurs who can make a significant contribution to the technological development of Russia. Applications are first assessed by the new Agency for Attracting Foreign Talents to Russia before processing by standard immigration authorities. The visa provides a streamlined pathway to residence. Visa holders may apply for a temporary residence permit (TRP) without being subject to a quota or having to satisfy Russian language requirements (both of which would otherwise apply). Further, those who complete the Russian language test may bypass the TRP stage and apply directly for a permanent residence permit (PRP), whereas applicants would normally be required to hold a TRP for at least eight months before applying for a PRP," said Fragomen.