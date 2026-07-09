Israel braces for renewed strikes after US attacks Iran in a row
The Israel Defense Forces is preparing contingency plans amid concerns that Iran could retaliate directly or through its regional proxies if the situation escalates
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A US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter takes off in the Middle East during flight operations in June 2026. Photo: US Army
Israel is preparing for the possibility that fighting with Iran could resume, as its security establishment is reportedly on high alert after the United States (US) carried out a second consecutive night of airstrikes against Iranian military targets.
The fresh strikes, exchanged between the US and Iran, have raised concern that efforts to stabilise the region may collapse.
According to The Times of Israel, Israeli officials believe renewed hostilities remain a possibility despite ongoing diplomatic efforts. The report said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing contingency plans amid concerns that Iran could retaliate directly or through its regional proxies if the situation continues to escalate.
The latest developments came as the US military launched what it described as “self-defense strikes” against Iran for the second night in a row. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation targeted Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems and air defence sites across the country.
According to CENTCOM, the strikes were carried out in response to Iran’s “unwarranted and continued aggression”.
Iranian media reported explosions across southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, an area that has witnessed repeated military activity in recent days. Iran has threatened to target vessels transiting the strategic waterway if attacks continue, adding to concerns over maritime security and global energy supplies.
US President Donald Trump warned that additional military action would follow unless Iran agrees to a peace arrangement. He has maintained that the US objective is to compel Iran to negotiate while preventing further attacks on international shipping and regional security interests.
The renewed US strikes come against the backdrop of an increasingly fragile ceasefire that had followed months of conflict. The latest military exchanges have cast fresh doubt on prospects for a diplomatic success.
For Israel, the immediate concern remains the possibility of a broader regional confrontation as reports indicate that Israeli security agencies and the IDF are closely monitoring developments if diplomacy fails or retaliatory attacks intensify.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 2:34 PM IST
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