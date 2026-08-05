Delhi SIR deadline extended for the second time: What you need to know

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for the second time, giving voters and election officials additional time to complete the verification process. As a result, the publication of the final electoral rolls has been pushed back by more than a week and will now take place on October 27 instead of October 19.

The revised deadline also pushes back key milestones, including house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), the publication of the draft electoral rolls, and the window for filing claims and objections.

Delhi SIR gets another extension

According to the ECI, the revised schedule was approved following a request from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi. The extension is intended to provide more time for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise, which aims to ensure that the electoral rolls are accurate and up to date before future elections.

This is the second time the Election Commission has extended the Delhi SIR deadlines. It had first revised the schedule on July 15, postponing the publication of the draft electoral rolls to August 17 and the final rolls to October 19. With the latest extension, election officials will have additional time to complete door-to-door verification, digitise voter data, and process voter information before the draft electoral rolls are published.

Revised Delhi SIR schedule

Under the updated schedule, several important dates have changed:

House-to-house verification by BLOs: Extended to August 17 from August 8

Rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations: August 17

Publication of draft electoral rolls: August 24 instead of August 17

Claims and objections period: August 24 to September 23

Disposal of claims and objections: Up to October 22

Publication of final electoral rolls: October 27 instead of October 19

Progress of the voter verification exercise

The ECI said Booth Level Officers have already distributed enumeration forms to nearly all of Delhi's 14.5 million registered voters. It also noted that more than 62 per cent of the completed forms have been digitised so far, indicating that the revision exercise is well underway even as verification continues.

However, the digitisation process has been slower than expected, according to the Delhi CEO's office. Booth Level Officers have reported that many voters are yet to return the enumeration forms provided to them, while errors in voter details, technical issues, and difficulties in locating previously recorded voter information have also contributed to the delay.

Delhi voter roll revision

The Special Intensive Revision is an exercise carried out by the Election Commission to verify and update electoral rolls through house-to-house visits, enumeration forms, and document verification. The exercise began in Delhi on June 30, 2026, with BLOs visiting households across the capital to distribute and collect enumeration forms.