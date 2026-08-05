Zuckerberg apologises over Meta lapses, India questions intermediary status

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologised for the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), deepfake content and lapses in the platform's operations, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing sources after the company's global team met IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

During the meeting, Indian officials told Meta that the company cannot be treated as an "intermediary" under the law, saying the platform decides which users receive specific content, according to the report.

Meta representatives also acknowledged that large sums were spent to promote certain types of content and expressed regret over the company's mistakes, the report said.

Meta's team, including Global Affairs officer Joel Kaplan, met Vaishnaw on Wednesday and also held a separate meeting with IT Secretary S Krishnan.