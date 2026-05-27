Eight watches worth the wait that represent watchmaking excellence

From painstaking hand-finishing to extreme complications, Georgie Koithara checks out some of the most technically ambitious creations from this year's Watches and Wonders Geneva

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Photo: Courtesy IWC

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Most watches glow faintly in the dark. This one absorbs light during the day and releases it after dark as an intense, vivid blue glow. Beyond the spectacle is a complex calendar mechanism: A perpetual calendar that automatically accounts for months of varying lengths and inserts a leap day every four years, deviating by just one day every 577.5 years. A seven-day power reserve and a Double Moon display tracking lunar phases from both hemispheres complete the watch that’s limited to 250 pieces.