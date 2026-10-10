Battle-hardened units

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This chapter covers the history and development of the Indian Mountain Batteries from their initial raising through to their division between the Indian and Pakistan Artilleries on 15 August 1947. The Punjab Frontier Force Batteries have not been included here, as they have already been treated individually in Chapter 5.

The most significant period of expansion for the Indian Mountain Batteries occurred during the Great War (1914-1918) and the immediate postwar years, when several new batteries were raised to meet the demands of Britain’s extended imperial commitments following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.

At the outbreak of the First World War in 1914, there were twelve Indian Mountain Batteries. By the end of the conflict and the years immediately following, this number had more than doubled to approximately twenty-nine. During this period, Indian Mountain Batteries were redesignated with new numerical titles, ranging from the 21st to the 50th Mountain Battery— though curiously, the number forty-eight appears to have been left vacant.