Brain on the battlefield

W hy do some countries hold their ground against overwhelming force while others fail? And, what really happens inside the human brain when lives and the future of countries are affected by a single decision?

In Warhead, Nicholas Wright turns the spotlight away from hard power to the human mind. A neuroscientist, who has spent years advising the Pentagon and the government, he argues fear, perception, bias and instinct shape the outcome of wars as much as firepower does.

The book explores how stress rewires the brain, narrows attention, accelerates reactions and sometimes distorts judgment in ways that can prove fatal. Today, technology has shrunk decision time from hours to minutes, pushing the brain to think more. The book argues that the future of conflict will be decided not just by smarter machines but by how well we understand, train and protect the minds that command them.